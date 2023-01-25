ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Knicks’ Trade Deadline Primer

With the NBA trade deadline coming into sight, it’s time to look at what the Knicks need as they head into the back half of the season. Heading into the second half of the season with the hardest remaining schedule in the league, the Knicks will have their work cut out for them if they want to stay in the playoff picture. While the current framework of the team has done well so far given the circumstances, it’s likely time that they look into some much-needed roster moves. Some teams around the league will be looking to buy or sell, but the Knicks will look to do a bit of both.
Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news

The starters for this season’s NBA All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday, and many could not believe that Joel Embiid was not part of the group. The Philadelphia 76ers big man was edged out in the East, where the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Embiid... The post Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk

Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
NBA Power Rankings: Who's Rising, Falling as Trade Deadline Nears?

It was another parity-packed week in the NBA, as the rebuilding Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons combined for more wins than the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies. Results like that have made the power rankings tricky all season, but it's made the on-court action as fun as ever (assuming you like high-octane offense and tons of jump shooting).
2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Wings and Their Top Landing Spots

Organizing the chaos with the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline drawing near can be challenging, but breaking the gossip, rumors and analysis by position can help manage the madness. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to split players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. With guards out...
NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Wants to Stay with Raptors amid Deadline Trade Buzz

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly unlikely to deal star forward Pascal Siakam prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite rumors of a potential deal. Speaking on his Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), NBA insider Jake Fischer said that while a Siakam trade is "not impossible," he would be "shocked" if it happened.
NBA All-Star Game 2023 Rosters: Captains and Starters Revealed for Draft Format

The only undefeated dynasty in the NBA will have another opportunity to extend its winning streak this year. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the captains of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Team LeBron has won all five games in the current format which calls for captains to draft their teams instead of the traditional matchup between the Eastern and Western Conferences.
