Before a showdown with the Chiefs for a spot in Super Bowl LVI, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd catches up with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A. Q: What makes Joe Burrow Joe Burrow? A: His confidence. How he prepares each week. It’s never a week that you see a flaw, or see him down, or feel like he’s off his game. He’s the same person week in, week out, and I think that’s the most important thing at that quarterback position that you have to see for guys to continue to rally. Q: He seems to love big games. A: Yes. A...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 MINUTES AGO