This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Yardbarker
The Cowboys are Dumb?
There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
Jerry Jones Makes Outlandish Claim Regarding Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy sees himself coaching the Dallas Cowboys for a long time — 26 more seasons perhaps?. Amid speculation his job could be on the line heading into next season following a Divisional Round playoff exit, McCarthy said Thursday he has the vote of confidence from owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich's daughter could be part of Steve Wilks' potential lawsuit
The Carolina Panthers announced they hired former Colts head coach Frank Reich to officially replace Matt Rhule, spurning interim head coach Steve Wilks in the process. A closer look at the Panthers’ recent hires, though, may bring us back to an issue the NFL has been struggling to fight in recent years. It may also lead Carolina into pending litigation against the NFL and multiple other teams, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
How Long Will The Leash Be For The Texans New Head Coach?
How Long Will The Leash Be For The Texans New Head Coach?
Yardbarker
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Report: Kellen Moore told Cowboys he was 1st runner-up for Panthers HC job
On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers gave their gold medal to Frank Reich—naming him their new and sixth full-time head coach in franchise history. So, who got the silver?. According to Kellen Moore, it was Kellen Moore. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that the 34-year-old offensive coordinator told...
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Bleacher Report
CFB Players Who Aren't Eligible but Would Be Top Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL draft is just three months away. It's always a fun time of year, as we get to see our favorite college football stars continue their careers on a bigger stage. This year, a number of CFB standouts are expected to go in the first round, including Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
Yardbarker
Micah Says Emotional 'Goodbye' to Cowboys Coach
It is time for NFL change ... and this particular change impacts Dallas Cowboys linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons greatly. George Edwards, the Cowboys' top defensive aide and the head of the linebackers room, is out of contract and is not being retained by Dallas, part of a group of assistant coaches under Mike McCarthy who won't be coming back to The Star in 2023.
Shan, RJ and Bobby discuss why Jerry and Stephen Jones may have canceled their interviews with 105.3 The Fan
After Dallas lost to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, both Cowboys executives canceled their interviews with us on Monday and Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young, Will Levis Pro-Day Workout Dates Set Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
Bengals’ Tyler Boyd talks overcoming ‘tough’ surroundings en route to NFL
Before a showdown with the Chiefs for a spot in Super Bowl LVI, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd catches up with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A. Q: What makes Joe Burrow Joe Burrow? A: His confidence. How he prepares each week. It’s never a week that you see a flaw, or see him down, or feel like he’s off his game. He’s the same person week in, week out, and I think that’s the most important thing at that quarterback position that you have to see for guys to continue to rally. Q: He seems to love big games. A: Yes. A...
College Football Program Rescinds Offer To Controversial Quarterback Recruit
An HBCU college football team decided to give a scholarship offer to a controversial recruit and their head coach appears to be paying the consequences for doing so. Albany State head coach Quinn Gray, who was only recently introduced as the Golden Rams' head coach for the 2023 season, made ...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle. Commanders assistant OL...
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft Ahead of NFC, AFC Championship Games
One of the great traditions of fandom is second-guessing how decisions can alter the future. In the NFL, the draft is a great source of hindsight. If we sent many of this season's rookies to other franchises, how different would the postseason look?. The selections, naturally, are a personal list...
