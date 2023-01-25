ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU offers massive DT Nasir Johnson on Junior Day visit

Florida State hosted Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive tackle Nasir Johnson on campus today for their final Junior Day of January. FSU extended Johnson an offer on today's visit, officially entering the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder's recruitment. Johnson spoke about the trip after it concluded and shares his thoughts on the offer from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Scouting preview: No. 5 Kansas State

Florida is set to take on AP No. 5 Kansas State at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday night in Manhattan, Kansas. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+. The Gators' SEC/Big 12 Challenge assignment, the Wildcats have had a superb...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Hoops game notes: No. 24 Clemson at Florida State

No. 24 Clemson (17-4, 9-1 ACC) travels to Florida State (7-14, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday at 5 p.m. to play the 'Noles at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). HOW TO WATCH.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

FSU offers 2024 safety Kaleb Harris

Florida State offered Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson three-star junior safety Kaleb Harris on Wednesday. FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller was by his school during the way. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back has 20 offers. FSU joins the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and more.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Photo Gallery: FSU Baseball's second preseason practice and scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball held its second day of preseason practice on Saturday. The 'Noles scrimmaged for the second straight day as they ramp up for the beginning of the season. FSU and Link Jarrett are 20 days out from their Opening Day matchup against James Madison on February 17th. See below for 60+ photos from day two of the preseason:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Dunbar Head Coach on Abrams: 'He's a walking touchdown.'

Florida State landed a public commitment from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams on Thursday. Prior to him going public with his decision, Noles247 caught up with Dunbar head coach Sam Brown to learn more about the talented wide receiver. When Brown was asked to describe...
FORT MYERS, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25

The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth

New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WHIGHAM, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
augustaceo.com

New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville

Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Is FAMU ready to accept more students?

It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

