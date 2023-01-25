TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball held its second day of preseason practice on Saturday. The 'Noles scrimmaged for the second straight day as they ramp up for the beginning of the season. FSU and Link Jarrett are 20 days out from their Opening Day matchup against James Madison on February 17th. See below for 60+ photos from day two of the preseason:

