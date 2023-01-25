Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Related
4-Star ATH BJ Gibson checks out FSU for fifth time during Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- BJ Gibson, a talented multi-sport athlete, made his way to Florida State for Saturday’s Junior Day for yet another visit. It was the fifth trip the Wilcox County four-star athlete made to Tallahassee as a recruit. Gibson, who’s being recruited as a wide receiver by FSU, is...
Local football talent happy to come home to play for Florida State
One of the best things about high school football on Friday nights is the talent people get to watch on the field. Even more special is when we get to see those same guys play on Saturdays.
Four-star receiver T.J. Abrams commits to Florida State
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Raised in the Sunshine State, T.J. Abrams said he grew up a Florida State fan. Ever since it became clear Abrams had the skills to play football in college, he's considered Florida State a dream school. On Thursday, at a signing ceremony for the four-star receiver, his dreams ...
FSU offers massive DT Nasir Johnson on Junior Day visit
Florida State hosted Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive tackle Nasir Johnson on campus today for their final Junior Day of January. FSU extended Johnson an offer on today's visit, officially entering the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder's recruitment. Johnson spoke about the trip after it concluded and shares his thoughts on the offer from...
Scouting preview: No. 5 Kansas State
Florida is set to take on AP No. 5 Kansas State at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday night in Manhattan, Kansas. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+. The Gators' SEC/Big 12 Challenge assignment, the Wildcats have had a superb...
Hoops game notes: No. 24 Clemson at Florida State
No. 24 Clemson (17-4, 9-1 ACC) travels to Florida State (7-14, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday at 5 p.m. to play the 'Noles at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). HOW TO WATCH.
247Sports
Promising 2026 QB Will Griffin says he loves FSU, wants to keep visiting 'Noles
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State was the first school to offer promising quarterback Will Griffin. The Seminoles saw something in the Class of 2026 signal call before most others, and it looks like they were ahead of the curve as Griffin emerged as a starting signal caller for state semifinalist Tampa Jesuit this season.
2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr. names Florida State his leader following Junior Day visit
The Seminoles are standing out the most among the programs that are recruiting Jones Jr.
FSU offers 2024 safety Kaleb Harris
Florida State offered Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson three-star junior safety Kaleb Harris on Wednesday. FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller was by his school during the way. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back has 20 offers. FSU joins the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and more.
Photo Gallery: FSU Baseball's second preseason practice and scrimmage
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball held its second day of preseason practice on Saturday. The 'Noles scrimmaged for the second straight day as they ramp up for the beginning of the season. FSU and Link Jarrett are 20 days out from their Opening Day matchup against James Madison on February 17th. See below for 60+ photos from day two of the preseason:
Photo Gallery: FSU's last Junior Day of January
TALLAHASSEE -- Recruits made their way to Tallahassee today for Florida State's final Junior Day of January. Here's a full photo gallery from the prospects in attendance:
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Circle your calendars, FSU’s Spring Game date has been revealed
Time to start making plans as FSU’s spring game schedule is officially set. Now that divisions are gone; this is the most anticipated schedule release yet. ESPN’s VanHaaren says that Braden Fiske is ready for national attention in Tallahassee. Braden Fiske is a defensive lineman who transferred from...
Dunbar Head Coach on Abrams: 'He's a walking touchdown.'
Florida State landed a public commitment from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams on Thursday. Prior to him going public with his decision, Noles247 caught up with Dunbar head coach Sam Brown to learn more about the talented wide receiver. When Brown was asked to describe...
Late Kick: Don't sleep on Florida State's recruiting class for 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on how well Florida State has recruited for the upcoming season.
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU ready to accept more students?
It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0