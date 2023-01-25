Picture immense canyons and winding riverbeds that feel like the backdrop to a Wild West epic, with layers of rugged rock that have been sculpted by time. That’s a taste of Canyonlands National Park—an area that encompasses over 337,570 acres where the Colorado River and Green Rivers meet in southeastern Utah—that long before the age of hikers and rock climbers was the ancestral land to Indigenous peoples including the Ute, Southern Paiute, and Pueblo peoples for more than 10,000 years. Over the millennia, many groups migrated in and out of the canyons and, in the early 19th century the land became part of the Old Spanish Trail as European settlers came through.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO