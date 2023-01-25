Read full article on original website
Inside Haute O2, the mountaintop oxygen bar at 7,000 feet in the Canadian Rockies
The Fairmont Banff Springs is located within the heart of Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies. There are mountaintop bars, and there are oxygen bars. But there is nothing quite like Haute O2, which takes both concepts to new heights—literally. Perched high in the Canadian Rockies at more than 7,000 feet, Haute O2 is far above any bar and restaurant most of us have ever visited.
Canyonlands National Park: The Best Hikes, Glampsites, and Viewpoints
Picture immense canyons and winding riverbeds that feel like the backdrop to a Wild West epic, with layers of rugged rock that have been sculpted by time. That’s a taste of Canyonlands National Park—an area that encompasses over 337,570 acres where the Colorado River and Green Rivers meet in southeastern Utah—that long before the age of hikers and rock climbers was the ancestral land to Indigenous peoples including the Ute, Southern Paiute, and Pueblo peoples for more than 10,000 years. Over the millennia, many groups migrated in and out of the canyons and, in the early 19th century the land became part of the Old Spanish Trail as European settlers came through.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023
Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
This Giant Grizzly Bear In Canada Named “The Boss” Has Survived Being Hit By A Train, Fathered 70% Of The Cubs In His Area
Obviously it would never be ideal to come face to face with a grizzly bear. These predators can pack up to 600 lbs of power in one swipe of their paw, and often stand between 7-10 feet tall. So yeah, if you find yourself up against one in the wild, good luck.
Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Move over polar bears, there's another top predator along the Arctic coast
A new study has revealed that certain sea stars rival polar bears as the most prolific predators in coastal Arctic ecosystems.
A Bison Absolutely Wrecks A Yellowstone Tourist’s Car During A Massive Stampede
Now this, this is a Yellowstone National Park nightmare. If you’ve never been to Yellowstone before, then there’s one thing you need to know off the bat…. Well, besides not getting up close and personal with the wildlife, you also have to know that when you’re in the park, you’re on bison time.
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed
Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
Two brothers from US killed in avalanche on Canadian ski trip
Two American nationals and prominent businessmen leading Pennsylvania’s construction and real estate development companies were killed during a skiing trip in Canada, said their family in a statement on Tuesday.Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were trapped in an avalanche near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke in British Columbia while on a heli-skiing guide a day earlier.The two men, along with their guide, were airlifted to Kelowna and rushed to a hospital. They, however, could not be saved, while the guide, an employee of Ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, remains in stable condition.The brothers, Timothy and Jonathan, were top...
I've spent hundreds of hours on long-haul Amtrak rides. Here are my 10 best tips for first-time riders.
When I travel in Amtrak's coach section, I take advantage of the observation car, pack my own food in a cooler, and bring a mini pillow and blanket.
Did You Know There Is A Sixth Great Lake Just North Of Minnesota?
I recently stumbled on something that might be a little controversial. Some people say there is a sixth Great Lake, and I honestly see their point. We were taught that there are five Great Lakes: Superior, Michigan, Huron, Eerie, and Ontario. However, there is another body of water that is known as 'The Sixth Great Lake' by many. We're talking about Lake Nipigon in Ontario, Canada.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
