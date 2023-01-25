ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

By ANDREW DeMILLO, The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRMRx_0kQkeEmn00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Video: Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement

Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force by hitting Randal Worcester multiple times while he was on the ground during an Aug. 21 arrest. A bystander used a cellphone to record the arrest in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma.

The two former deputies pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, after the indictment against them was unsealed. An attorney for the former deputies, Russell Woods, said his clients deny the allegations.

If convicted, each deputy faces up to 10 years in prison.

Charges were not announced against Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle, who was also on the video. Former Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante fired King and White in October.

The current sheriff, Daniel Perry, declined to comment on the charges.

Damante has said Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a nearby convenience store and that he attacked one of deputies. The deputy suffered a concussion, Damante has said.

The three officers were suspended after the video came to light, and state and federal authorities launched investigations. The state’s criminal investigation remains open and active, said Emily White, the state special prosecutor assigned to the case.

Worcester filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and local officials, saying they violated his constitutional rights during the arrest. Rachel Bussett, an attorney for Worcester, said she was pleased the two had been arrested.

“Now they’re just going to have to go through the court process,” Bussett said.

White and King, who had been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and the FBI, were released on bond Tuesday. A judge set an April 3 trial date for the men.

Policing experts have said the video raises red flags about the officers’ actions , saying that blows to the head amount to a potentially deadly use of force that’s justified only when someone poses a current and serious threat.

Worcester was treated at a hospital then jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond. Worcester’s lawsuit said he has permanent injuries and will need continued medical treatment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 4

Sara Smith
3d ago

they all should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law..no exceptions..and people wonder why they can't trust the law enforcement who are sworn to up hold the law..

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD searching for toddler missing since Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-month-old last seen Wednesday. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was seen being picked up by his mother during a visitation just before noon Wednesday, police say. He is described to be 32 inches in height, weighing 24 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

First week of Murdaugh murder trial concludes

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Week one of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is complete, with nine witnesses having testified thus far. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 4 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations On Friday, three witnesses took the stand: one investigator from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and two from […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Andrews man convicted in 2019 murder of mail carrier

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old Andrews man faces a life sentence after a conviction on multiple charges stemming from the killing of a postal worker. On September 23, 2019, Trevor Seward was expecting a package containing two pounds of marijuana shipped from California via The United States Postal Service, according to the United […]
ANDREWS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO investigating Wednesday shooting at Awendaw home

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Awendaw Wednesday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to Theodore Brunson Road near Highway 17 around 6:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officials said a caller reported that someone walked up to the home and fired through the front […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown Co. deputies investigating after multiple houses struck by gunfire Thursday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after shots were fired at multiple houses Thursday evening. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies around 8 p.m. Thursday responded to the area of Meadow Street, near Highmarket, following “dozens” of shots fired at houses along the 100 block. Three of the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy