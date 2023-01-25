ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister

 3 days ago
Chris Hipkins was sworn in Wednesday as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.

US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses there, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of the Czech Republic and Slovenia and Khalid Mehdiyev, 24, of Yonkers, New York, were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in an indictment unsealed in federal court in New York. The three men were in custody and one was awaiting extradition to the U.S. Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist, journalist and writer in exile in New York City, confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target. “I’m not scared,” Alinejad told the AP after U.S. authorities announced the charges. “I want to tell you that the Iranian regime thinks by trying to kill me, they will silence me, or silence other women. But they only strengthen me, make me more powerful to fight for democracy and give voice to brave women who are facing guns and bullets in the streets to get rid of the Islamic Republic.”
Rights group: leaked El Salvador data confirm abuses

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Human Rights Watch says it has obtained a database leaked from El Salvador’s government that corroborates massive due process violations, severe prison overcrowding and deaths in custody under the emergency powers put in place last March to confront a surge in gang violence. The global human rights organization said Friday that the database from the Ministry of Public Safety lists details about some 50,000 people arrested between the implementation of the state of exception in late March through late August. A spokesperson for the president said they had not seen the report early Friday and had no comment. El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly approved the suspension of some fundamental rights following an outburst of violence from the country’s powerful street gangs. People no longer have to be told why they are being arrested or what rights they have or given access to a lawyer. The government also suspended the right of association.
US didn’t sign away sovereignty with North American agreement

CLAIM: The Declaration of North America, which President Joe Biden signed on to this month, will strip the U.S. of its sovereignty in order to form a pan-North American government. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The declaration doesn’t impose obligations on the U.S. or change its status as a sovereign country, a...
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

