Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Dutch Central Bank Imposes $3.6 Million Penalty on Coinbase
The authorities claim the centralized exchange did not follow the rules. The exchange offered crypto services in the Netherlands without being registered. The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to get the necessary registration before offering crypto services in the Netherlands. The DNB said that it had considered Coinbase’s prominence as a cryptocurrency exchange and the fact that it served a sizable client base in the nation located in northwest Europe.
High-level U.S. diplomatic mission to Middle East overshadowed by violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had hoped to broach a wide agenda in the Middle East. But after deadly attacks in the region, security again tops the list.
Bitcoin Best Performing Asset Year-to-Date as per Goldman Sachs Report
Bitcoin is more valuable than other assets such as the S&P 500, gold, and real estate. According to Goldman Sachs, Bitcoin has returned over 27% in total. Goldman Sachs‘ assessment of asset returns for the year so far indicates that Bitcoin has been their best-performing asset. This comes after a disastrous year for the cryptocurrency market in 2022, when the leading cryptocurrency surged above some of the banking sector’s greatest assets.
Aave Purchases 2.7 Million Curve Tokens To Settle Post-Hack Debt
The decision was made when Aave Improvement Protocol (AIP) 144 was approved. A clever attack on November 23 caused bad debt on the Aave protocol. Aave’s integrations lead Marc Zeller said in a post on January 26 that the company has bought 2.7 million Curve (CRV) tokens, which will settle “excessive remaining bad debt” in a dozen transactions over the following 15 hours.
Emerging Cryptocurrency Options Market Gets New Addition of TONcoin (TON)
After the addition of TONcoin (TON) as its third major cryptocurrency, the emerging cryptocurrency options trading industry is poised to take off. It’s a significant addition to what might be one of the most profitable digital token trading markets, allowing private people and institutional investors to boost their exposure to one of the most promising assets in the crypto ecosystem.
Binance to Briefly Pause Tron (TRX) Deposits Amid Wallet Maintenance
On January 30, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) it would execute wallet maintenance. Wallet upkeep will not impact one’s ability to withdraw TRX from the Tron network. Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has stated that on January 30, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) it would execute wallet maintenance for the Tron Network (TRX). The duration of this is roughly 1 hour. Therefore, commencing on January 30 at 5:55 a.m. UTC, Tron Network (TRX) deposits will be temporarily halted.
Luno Crypto Exchange Owned by DCG Announces 35% Layoff
More than 300 workers would be impacted by the company’s decision. The DCG is already under pressure from the liquidity crisis. Another member of the Digital Currency Group (DCG) has announced layoffs, a further indicator of continued market instability that started with the Genesis bankruptcy. The Luno exchange announced the termination of almost 35% of its worldwide workforce, citing market volatility as the reason for the cuts.
Credit Rating Firm Moody’s Developing Stablecoins Scoring System
Moody’s is a credit rating agency that publishes evaluations of credit risk. Stablecoin reserves have come under increased scrutiny in recent months. Bloomberg claimed on January 26 citing anonymous sources that Moody’s was working on a scoring system for stablecoins. That would include assessments for up to 20 digital assets.
Singapore-based Matrixport Announces 10% Layoff Affecting 300 Staff
Entrepreneur Jihan Wu, a billionaire created the firm in 2019. A monthly trading volume of $5 billion and $10 million in assets under management. Major firms in the market are reducing growth plans. And cutting operational expenditures, which has led to layoffs, as the crypto winter has made a strong dent.
CFTC’s Commissioner Seeks to Expand Powers Over Crypto Firms
CFTC commissioner hopes to protect users in order to reduce the risk of future crises. Johnson says the current regulatory framework is not enough to prevent the crypto crisis. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of the United States is advising lawmakers to grant regulators the authority to examine the...
Tesla Q4 Earnings Report Reveals $34M Loss in Bitcoin Holdings
The electric vehicle maker recorded $34 million in impairment charges. Tesla’s total cryptocurrency holdings amounted to 10,725 BTC. In its most recent financial report, published on Wednesday, Tesla said that it had neither acquired nor sold any Bitcoin in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, the electric vehicle maker recorded $34 million in impairment charges as the value of its Bitcoin assets fell to $184 million from $218 million in Q3 2022.
