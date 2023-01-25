Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thenjsentinel.com
POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT
On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
1 of 3 men charged in West Philly 7-year-old's shooting death pleads guilty
One of three men charged in connection to the August 2020 killing of a 7-year-old boy during a shootout in West Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday morning.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT
(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE WITH ARREST: POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN CHRISTIANA FALLS HOMICIDE
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested 37-year-old Allan Henderson Jr. of Delaware City for the murder of his father, Allan Henderson Sr. (65). On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers responded to the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls Community) in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted an adult male at the front door. The subject then ran away but was later detained following a foot pursuit by responding officers. The subject was identified as Allan Henderson Jr. (37).
State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence
The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Seaford where an occupied home was damaged early this morning. On January 27, 2023, at approximately 12:20 […] The post State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shots Fired at a Seaford Home Early Friday Morning
An occupied home was damaged by gunfire just after midnight Friday morning on Nylon Avenue in Seaford. Delaware State Police were contacted by a 19 year old woman about the incident. There were two 21 year old men in the home at the time as well – no one was injured. Police did recover numerous shell casings from the roadway and the incident remains under investigation.
WBOC
Seaford Home Hit by Gunfire, DSP Investigating
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of someone firing shots into an occupied home in Seaford early Friday morning. Troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired at around 12:20 a.m. When they arrived troopers contacted a 19-year-old woman who said that her home had been struck by gunfire.
Troopers Arrest Man Who Displayed Gun During Road Rage Incident
The Delaware State Police have arrested 31-year-old Jaiquone Watson of New Castle, Delaware for aggravated menacing after a road rage incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 26, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man Who Displayed Gun During Road Rage Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
Teens charged with threatening mass violence at Wicomico County school
Wicomico County has charged a 16-year-old student with threatening mass violence, after four threatening notes were found in county schools over the past week.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
firststateupdate.com
19-Year-Old Man Shot Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Bradford Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Moore...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Suspicious Death In Newark Was Homicide, One In Custody
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police continue to investigate the death of a 65-year-old man from the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) and have classified the death as a homicide. A person of interest was taken into custody during the early morning hours of Wednesday...
Pa. mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m. After exiting her Toyota...
firststateupdate.com
Delaware City Man Charged With Murdering His Father
The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested 37-year-old Allan Henderson Jr. of Delaware City for the murder of his father, Allan Henderson Sr. (65). On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers responded to the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls Community) in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted an adult male at the front door. The subject then ran away but was later detained following a foot pursuit by responding officers.
New details on arrest of man accused of killing 4 people in Philadelphia
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Two men are at Sussex Correctional Institution following a traffic stop yesterday morning in Dagsboro. State Police say 32-year-old Tevin Smith of Ellendale and 35-year-old Brian Bell of Wilmington face several drug-related charges. During the traffic stop at Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and they asked both Smith and Bell to come out of the vehicle. They searched the Chrysler and found approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana.
Mayor of Upper Darby booked on DUI charges after traffic stop
According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.
fox29.com
Burglary suspect is son of man convicted in Delaware officer's death
NEW CASTLE, Del. - The son of a man serving life in prison for killing a New Castle County police officer has been charged in a home invasion that resulted in a New Castle County police shooting and wounding his suspected accomplice. David Salasky III, 22, of New Castle, and...
Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge
MILFORD, DE- According to the Delaware State Police, a Milford man who was found by police drunk inside his vehicle after it crashed into a ditch was charged with DUI and driving while suspended. It was his sixth DUI offense. At approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Bethesda Road regarding a man who was disorderly and apparently drunk. “When troopers arrived, they learned that the man, identified as Douglas Hall, had just fled from the yard on foot and returned to his Jeep, which he had driven into a nearby ditch,:” DSP said in a statement. The post Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 5