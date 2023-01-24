Of all of the celebratory photo galleries we've done of rockers, this one hits a bit different. Eddie Van Halen was truly a one-of-a-kind musician, the type that only comes around every century or so. He possessed a knowledge and technique that made him comparable to the ingenious classical artists like Beethoven and Mozart. His demeanor was humble and cool, and he always had that huge smile on his face.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO