On October 4, 1898, a group of women came together in Jonesborough to form the Schubert Club. Named after the composer Franz Schubert, the ladies met to celebrate music and literature. At those early meetings they sang songs, played instruments, discussed books, shared recipes, and more. Many of these women were also involved in various other causes, including the temperance movement, which was opposed to the manufacture and sale of alcohol, spreading literacy, and more. They were very progressive, and they quickly decided that the Schubert Club needed to be more than a social club. They re-envisioned the club as a women’s club devoted to civic affairs in addition to the promotion of music and literacy.

