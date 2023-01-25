Read full article on original website
Study Indicated Erosion-Free Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis Had Less Severe Disease Course
A total of 608 patients from an early RA cohort that had baseline radiographs of hands and feet, as well as at 1, 2, 5, and 8 years, were included in the long-term study. Patients with early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who were erosion-free during an 8-year study period had a less severe disease course as to disease activity. These patients were also more often seronegative when compared with those with erosive disease, according to a study published in BMC Rheumatology.1.
VEXAS Syndrome More Prevalent Than Previous Estimates, Certain Types Of Rheumatologic Conditions
The syndrome, although rare, has a high mortality rate, with approximately half of patients dying within 5 years of diagnosis. VEXAS syndrome, which stands for vacuoles in blood cells, E1-ubiquitin-activating enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, and somatic, presents with rheumatologic and hematologic features caused by somatic variants in UBA1 and pathogenic variants, which are linked to a variety of clinical manifestations. According to research published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA),1 the condition is much more common than previous estimates, affecting approximately 13,200 men and 2,300 women over the age of 50 in the United States. This prevalence is higher than other rheumatologic conditions, such as myeloid dysplasia syndrome and vasculitis.
Preeclampsia Increases Heart Attack, Stroke Risk for Up to 20 Years After Pregnancy
An analysis of registry data recorded in Denmark over a 4-decade period offers an overview of the risk of acute myocardial infarction and ischemic stroke incurred as a result of preeclampsia during pregnancy and how this risk changes over time. Sara Hallum, MSc. The increased risk of acute myocardial infarction...
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Experience Increased Dry Eye Disease Risk
The association was generally consistent across the subgroups of age, sex, use of systemic corticosteroids, and comorbidity levels in the population-based cohort. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have an increased risk of dry eye disease (DED) and corneal surface damages compared to non-RA controls, finds new research. The associations were...
Increased Heart Failure Risk Experienced by Rural Populations in Southeastern US
Rurality was associated with an increased risk of HF among women and Black men, which persisted after adjustment for cardiovascular risk factors and socioeconomic status. Rurality was associated with an increased risk of heart failure (HF) in a population of predominantly low-income individuals in the southeastern United States, according to new research.
Sugary Drinks Tax May Be Effective In Preventing Childhood Obesity
A sugary drinks tax in England may have prevented over 5,000 cases of obesity a year in older girls, but had no significant association with obesity levels in year six boys or younger children. A sugary drinks tax in England was associated with a decreased prevalence of obesity among older...
Greater Self-Reported Disability Linked to Worse Disease Activity, Physical Function in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis
"Changes in the Health Assessment Questionnaire (HAQ) seem to be associated with changes in objectively assessed strength and physical function, suggesting HAQ captures the patient impact of sarcopenia-related disability,” investigators noted. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) self-reporting greater disability, measured by the Health Assessment Questionnaire-Disability Index (HAQ-DI), had worse...
Finch Halts Phase 3 Trial for CP101 for Recurrent CDI
The company announced they will no longer pursue approval for the treatment despite positive data from recent phase 2 trials. Finch Therapeutics will not be continuing with a phase 3 trial testing CP101, a potential live microbiota therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent clostridiodes difficile infections (CDI). CP101 is an...
Pneumonia Risk in Patients on DMARD, Glucocorticoid Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis
DMARDs are the most commonly used treatment for patients with rheumatoid arthritis but have been linked with pneumonia and other pulmonary infections. A team of investigators led by Kawther Elsouri, Nova Southeastern University Kiran Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine, evaluated pneumonia as an adverse event in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and documented the differences between those on disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) as a monotherapy, in comparison with those on DMARDs and glucocorticoids (GCs) as combination therapy.
FDA Expands Label of Sutimlimab-jome for Rare Disease to Include Adults Without Transfusion History
The monoclonal antibody serves as the first and only therapy for treating hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease, an extremely rare condition. The FDA approved Sanofi's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for sutimlimab-jome (Enjaymo). The label will now include adults without a history of transfusion who have cold agglutinin disease (CAD). The treatment was first granted FDA approval last February for adults with the rare blood disorder that had received prior transfusions.
Unmet Needs in PN
Experts in dermatology discuss unmet needs in prurigo nodularis (PN) and the importance of addressing those needs for disease management. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: I'm excited that there's so much interest and so much happening as far as the space goes. That leads me to the last couple of thoughts maybe we can all share. I've learned a lot talking to you both. Maybe you can boil down what you really think are the key unmet needs in PN [prurigo nodularis]. I know that we've gone over some of these throughout, but maybe you can share from the physician’s perspective and from the patients. What do you think really needs to be the next thing that we figure out? Sarina, I'll start with you.
Self-Stigma Could Contribute to Worsening Glucose Control in Type 1 Diabetes
A study of more than 100 adults with type 1 diabetes suggests those with increased levels of self-stigma had worse glucose control than their counterparts with lower levels of self-stigma. Yukiko Onishi MD, PhD. Few, outside of the person with diabetes and their care team, can understand the burden a...
Switching Treatment vs Augmenting Strategies in MDD
Experts in psychiatry review factors to consider when deciding to switch or augment treatment in major depressive disorder [MDD]. Andrew J. Cutler, MD; Greg, I know Sagar has talked a bit about this, but maybe you could help us understand at what point do you think about switching or starting a new treatment? And at what point would you augment?
Cardiology Month in Review: January 2023
The January 2023 cardiology month in review features a trio of articles related to management of atrial fibrillation, the FDA approval of Abbott’s Navitor system, and a study spotlighting the prevalence of mental health conditions among cardiologists. The last full weekend of each month, our editorial team compiles a...
Advice for Managing Patients With PN
Shawn Kwatra, MD, and Sarina B. Elmariah, MD, PhD, share final pearls of wisdom for other physicians taking care of patients with prurigo nodularis (PN). Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: Do each of you have some parting advice or a word of wisdom for any physicians out there taking care of patients with prurigo nodularis [PN]? Shawn, I'll start with you.
Study Suggests Connection Between Economic Food Insecurity, CVD Risk in Black Adults
An analysis of the Jackson Heart Study reports economic food insecurity as a risk factor for incident CHD and incident HFrEF, independent of socioeconomic measures and traditional CV risk factors. Amil M. Shah, MD, MPH. Economic food insecurity is a risk factor for incident coronary heart disease (CHD) and heart...
Biosimilar Adalimumab-aacf Gains FDA Approval, Marks Growing Interest in Biosimilar Development
The approval of the adalimumab biosimilar, adalimumab-aacf, signals the beginning of Fresenius Kabi's long-term dedication to biosimilars. In December 2022, the FDA approved the biosimilar adalimumab-aacf (Idacio), a citrate-free formulation of adalimumab. In an interview with HCPLive, Brandee Pappalardo, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, US Medical Affairs, at Fresenius Kabi, spoke about the newly-approved biosimilar and what this means for the future of treatment for patients with rheumatic diseases and the clinicians tasked with choosing the right drug. The tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor is set to launch commercially in the US in a self-administered prefilled syringe and a self-administered pre-filled pen in July 2023.
Factors Guiding Treatment Selection in AD
Experts in dermatology discuss which disease characteristics play the biggest role in influencing treatment choice or change of treatment from the perspective of a patient with atopic dermatitis. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: I want to pivot slightly and think about that heterogeneity of the patient and the disease characteristics that...
Despite Research, Utility of Calprotectin as Biomarker in Rheumatoid Arthritis Still Unclear
A meta-analysis with data from more than 30 published articles provides an overview of associations between calprotectin levels and disease activity, treatment response, and inflammation among patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Despite research efforts, disagreement still exists in regard to the utility of calprotectin levels for predicting or assessing inflammation and...
