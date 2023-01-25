Read full article on original website
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban
WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
Salt on roadways: Scientists look for a greener path on roads
Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
Coalition to lawmakers: Amend Kansas drivers license revocation law
TOPEKA — Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau says state law revoked driving privileges for failure to pay a traffic citation should be amended to give motorists the opportunity to apply for a restricted license so they could get to work and earn money to pay off the any penalties. Faust-Goudeau, a...
New bill aims to begin fix of Kansas juvenile justice system
TOPEKA — Lawmakers have begun evaluating legislation in an effort to fix years of built-up problems within the juvenile justice system. First up: A bill that could expand access to behavioral health treatment through crisis intervention centers. During a House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee meeting Monday, a week...
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
Kansas struggles to deal with issue of runaway foster children
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children and...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West...
Kan. AG files lawsuit over unlawful change to immigration visa rules
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing the Biden administration over a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program that unlawfully creates a de facto path the citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens, according to a statement from his office. “The Biden administration is once again...
KDHE reports jump in number of COVID cases, 41 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, for a total of 926,022 cases. The state reported 1,937 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 18,...
Inmates removed sink, climbed through wall to freedom
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail. The inmates escaped from the the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, about 75 miles south of St. Louis on Jan. 17. All five were captured over the weekend. Chief Sheriff's Deputy Gregory...
Biologists find 'river monster' on the Kansas River
TOPEKA —Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks invasive species biologists have been sampling on the Kansas River to remove invasive species, including Bighead and Silver Carp this winter. While out on the river this week, they encountered a "Kansas River monster," according to the KDWP social media account. The...
