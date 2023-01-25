ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SPC programs rank best in Tampa Bay

January 28, 2023 - According to U.S. News & World Report’s latest study, St. Petersburg College’s online bachelor’s program is the best in the Tampa Bay region. The publication also ranked it as the Best Bachelor’s Program for Veterans and said the school offers the Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program. An SPC release states that this is the third consecutive year in which SPC has received top rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
St. Petersburg College hosts fast pitch event

January 26, 2023 - Black Dog Venture Partners and St. Petersburg College have partnered to host the St. Petersburg VC Fast Pitch event Thursday, Feb. 2. The event takes place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at SPC’s Gibbs Campus, located at 6605 5th Ave. N. In addition to local entrepreneurs, students will also have a chance to deliver pitches to investors. For more information, visit the website here.
For family-run firm in Lutz, games are a serious business

LUTZ — Nowadays, it’s hard to escape from digital marketing when even Winn-Dixie is on TikTok. Keeping customers entertained while trying to reel in some new ones can be difficult when most of our attention gets caught on the next flashy advertisement. Katbrat Studios, a veteran- and family-owned...
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg

Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
Bayfront, United launch nursing assistant program

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast are combining forces to address the nursing assistant shortage. Bayfront, which is seeking to hire more nursing assistants, is working in partnership with United Way Suncoast to offer full scholarships and for new hires to attend a new nursing assistant training program in St. Petersburg, according to the hospital’s Friday announcement.
Kolter files plans for Hilton hotel in St. Pete

The Kolter Group is planning to build a new 14-story hotel at the site that’s home to retailer Fit2Run. The plans from KT Runner St. Pete LLC, Kolter’s LLC, show the Tempo by Hilton-flagged hotel would be developed at 232 and 256 2nd St. N., which were sites Kolter purchased in 2021 for a combined $7.5 million.
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market

Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida

With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
25 hard-to-get restaurant tables in Tampa Bay that are always worth the wait

There's busy restaurants, and there's ones that seem to always be slammed. Tampa Bay has a thriving restaurant scene and some of our local favs have the crowds to prove it. From high-end dining, to comfort food and neighborhood dives, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
Inflatable festival arrives Saturday

January 27, 2023 - Bounce The Mall, billed as the nation’s largest touring inflatable festival, is making its St. Petersburg debut at Tyrone Square Mall Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 19. According to a release, the attraction features eight interactive bounce houses, a 600-foot-long obstacle course, a “bottomless” ball pit, a silent disco dome and a customized sports arena. For more information, visit the website here.
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
