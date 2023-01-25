Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Phyllis Ianthy Reece
Phyllis Ianthy Reece, age 89, passed away on January 17th, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. Born August 9, 1933 in Barbados, West Indies, Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evelena Moore, brother Noel “SonSon”, and sister Pearl Moore, and husband, Alphonse Reece. She was blessed...
Larry David Muldrow
Larry David Muldrow, age 69, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 21, 2023. He was born on May 5, 1953 in Ocala, Florida, where he was a lifelong resident. He was preceded in death by his parents Barney Phillip and Abbie Louise (Perryman) Muldrow, brother Rick Muldrow and a grandson Zach Walters. Larry (DanDan) leaves behind to cherish his memory the love of his life, wife of 50 years, Lynn (Pollard) Muldrow, a daughter Rhonda (Greg) Walters, a brother Barney Phillip, III (Sandra) Muldrow, sister-in-love Connie Muldrow, sister-in-love Janelle (Joey) Reese, four grandchildren, Gregory, Amanda (Shane), Brittany (Thomas) and Bradyn, three great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Shane, Jr and Ravin, and many family & friends.
Dennis Wayne Mirabile
Dennis Wayne Mirabile, 75, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, on January 12, 2023. Dennis was born in the Cragin area of Chicago, Illinois to Martha Potrzeba and Anthony Mirabile on September 15, 1947. He attended Weber High School and graduated in 1965. He went onto receive an Associates Degree from Wilbur Wright College, Chicago, Illinois.
George W. Williams, Jr.
February 9, 1945 – January 17, 2023 (age 77) George Williams Jr. was born on February 9, 1945, to George Williams, Sr and Alzada Howell Williams in Sparr, Florida. George was of the Christian Faith and acknowledged Christ as his Savior. He was united in Holy matrimony to Ora Lee McMahon.
Jack L. Keiser
Jack L. Keiser of Ocala, Florida passed away on Saturday January 21, 2023 at the age of 90. He was born on March 26, 1932 in Huntington, Indiana. He worked as a Long Haul Truck Driver for over 60 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Owen J....
Vincent James Consiglio
Vincent James Consiglio, 80, of Ocala, FL passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala. He was originally from Wyandotte Michigan, and retired from Ford Motor Company.
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Beautiful Fiery Sunset In Ocala
Check out this beautiful fiery sunset over Ocala photographed while out for an evening walk. Thanks to Jamellah Chell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Resident says more grocery stores are needed in Ocala
Why is it that most of the big cities have a Trader Joe’s, a Whole Foods, and a Fresh Market, and yet all we get is Publix? Ocala is trying so hard to be a big city, but apparently Publix has got a monopoly of Ocala so they have no real competition. It makes no sense.
Beautiful Orange Sunset Over Belleview
This beautiful orange sunset was on full display over Belleview. Thanks to Mayeleisy Lopez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Chinsegut Hill: One of Florida’s most fascinating historical sites
I’ve visited a lot of Florida’s historic sites, so I was stunned to discover one of the best ever – and I had never heard of it. Chinsegut (pronounced ChinSEEgut) Hill Historic Site in Brooksville, operated by the Tampa History Center, is a well-preserved pre-Civil War plantation. It looks like your stereotype of the grand white-columned Gone with the Wind mansion.
Marion, Sumter students to compete at Big Springs Regional STEM Fair in Ocala
Hundreds of middle and high school students from Marion and Sumter Counties will compete head-to-head next week during the annual Big Springs Regional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Fair. On Thursday, February 2, the event will be held at the Circle Square Cultural Center inside On Top of the...
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
Belleview police officer competes in Battle Axe Showdown
A Belleview police officer traveled to Texas this past weekend to compete in a popular amateur Strongman competition. The fourth annual Battle Axe Showdown was held on Saturday, January 21 in Garland, Texas, and the event attracted athletes from across the country. One of those athletes was Belleview Police Department Officer Jessica Galler.
Bird of the week 2023 | Week 1
It’s amazing what you might see if you look carefully. After almost three decades in Ocala, I began looking at birds. The Ruby-crowned Kinglet is common in Ocala between October and April, but I only recently discovered that such a creature existed. One good place to see them is along the Florida Trail behind the Rotary Sportsplex. This bird flits around constantly and chatters loudly. The bright crown of the male is usually hidden, but this one flared up as he scolded me, as if to announce that my backyard was now his domain.
Horse Capital TV highlights Jake Biernbaum
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There are many different specialties in the horse world. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn how one trainer is working to better any horse in any field.
‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’ returns to Marion County on January 27
The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
