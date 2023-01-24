Read full article on original website
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
Senvest Management Increases Position in CEVA (CEVA)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2018 they reported 0.66MM shares and 3.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 77.10% and an increase in total ownership of 2.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. Cuts Stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA)
Fintel reports that Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.10MM shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA). This represents 2.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.30MM shares and 5.26% of...
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.42, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate...
Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
2 Tech Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
The long-term growth prospects among many technology companies is still intriguing even with the short-term headwinds that correlate with inflation and the broader economic slowdown. Moving through earnings seasons, here are two tech stocks that look attractive before their earnings reports next week. Allegro MicroSystems ALGM. Set to report its...
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
What Bear Market? Starbucks is a Buy Near its 52-Week High
While the S&P 500 remains down sharply from its all-time high more than a year ago, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are close to 52-week highs and up sharply since last summer. While there's some optimism baked into its price, this is a profitable, resilient business with a lot of growth ahead of it. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why Starbucks is built for the long-term -- and attractive near its 52-weeek highs -- below.
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/28/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. DR REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD (ADR) (RDY) is a mid-cap growth stock in...
Why Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Grid Dynamics (GDYN), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
Driven Equity Sub Cuts Stake in Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)
Fintel reports that Driven Equity Sub Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.83MM shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN). This represents 41.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 73.58MM shares and 44.00% of the company, a...
Millennium Management Increases Position in DHC Acquisition ordinary share (DHCA)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. Class A ordinary share (DHCA). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 23, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.00% of the...
Things May Finally Be Looking Up for Meta Stock
Last year was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger parent's ad revenue suffered as a weak macroeconomic environment and changes to ad tracking and measurement on Apple's mobile operating system combined to create a significant headwind. This headwind wreaked havoc on the stock, with...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Intel Stock Is Down After Earnings -- Can More Pain Follow?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) earnings, which caused stock prices to plummet. These three investors agree that there is much work Intel has to do before this stock can make a comeback. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
TFS Financial (TFSL) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
TFS Financial (TFSL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for Third Federal...
