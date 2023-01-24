While the S&P 500 remains down sharply from its all-time high more than a year ago, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are close to 52-week highs and up sharply since last summer. While there's some optimism baked into its price, this is a profitable, resilient business with a lot of growth ahead of it. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why Starbucks is built for the long-term -- and attractive near its 52-weeek highs -- below.

1 DAY AGO