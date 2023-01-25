Widespread snow shower will impact the region through Saturday. This will be the beginning of a winter storm that will bring snow and arctic cold. WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain, snow and slush this morning across western Montana. This wintry mix of rain and snow will change to all snow as an arctic front moves through late Friday and early Saturday. Heavy snowfall and gusty winds will combine for areas of poor visibility. Snow showers will taper off Saturday afternoon/evening, but a few snow showers could lingering into Sunday morning for southwest Montana. Snow levels are right around 3500 feet this morning. Due to increased snow levels, valley snow amounts have trended down a few inches. Snow levels will reach valley floors later today.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO