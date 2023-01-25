Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Associated General Contractors of SETX holds bingo fundraiser and celebrates longevity
BEAUMONT — Bingo helped to support the Southeast Texas commercial construction industry on Thursday night. The Associated General Contractors of Southeast Texas held its annual meeting and Bonnie & Clyde Bingo event to benefit the non-profit organization, which represents the commercial construction industry. The organization celebrates more than 80...
KFDM-TV
Gov. Abbott asking residents to report tornado damage for resources
Gov. Greg Abbott's administration is working with the Texas Department of Insurance to help tornado victims. They want to set up one-stop spots in each city for storm victims to get their insurance claims processed as soon as possible. Gov. Abbott is asking homeowners, renters, and business owners impacted by...
KFDM-TV
Woman accused of stealing millions from Holocaust survivor, 87, she met on dating site
CHAMPIONS GATE, Fla. (TND) — A woman in Florida is accused of stealing the life savings of millions of dollars from an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor. The feds say Peaches Stergo, 36, engaged in the scheme for several years, from 2017 through October 2021. The two met on a dating...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits J'Baby Ice Cream Rolls and Treats
BEAUMONT — A family owned business brings a fun personalized ice cream experience to Southeast Texas. J'Baby Ice Cream Rolls and Treats offers a variety of flavors for rolled ice cream, floats, shakes, and an ever growing menu. J'Baby's hours are varying at this time as they find what...
