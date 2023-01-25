Read full article on original website
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lavender Poppy Seed Muffins
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lavender Poppy Seed Muffins – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk the first 7 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk milk, melted butter, and egg until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Green Pepper Casserole
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Green Pepper Casserole – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 3 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed tomato soup, undiluted. 1 can (8 ounces) of mushroom stems and pieces, drained. 1 jar (4 ounces) pimientos, drained. Salt and pepper to taste. 1 package...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cold-Brew Coffee
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cold-Brew Coffee – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Even those who take hot coffee with sugar and cream might find themselves sipping cold brew plain!. Ingredients. 1 cup coarsely ground medium-roast coffee. 1 cup hot water (205°) 6 to 7...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Public Invited to Nature Art Showcase and Sale on February 3 & 4
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The public is invited to attend the Seventh Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale being held on February 3 and 4 in downtown Franklin. (Photo above: The Allegheny River in Warren, PA. Credit: Kirby Neubert of Seneca, PA) The event is free. This indoor art...
Update on puppy found abandoned in Beaver Co. woods
We have an encouraging update on a puppy that was found abandoned in the woods in Beaver County. On January 19, a four-month-old puppy was found emaciated, soaked in rain and urine and near death with extreme anemia.
Beaver County Humane Society's 'Senior To Senior' program matches pets to owners
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - The Beaver County Humane Society's new program looks to match up senior animals with loving homes. The "Senior to Senior Program" looks to match animals seven years or older with residents who are 65 or older. The Humane Society said the program is meant for older adults who live healthy, active lifestyles but might face barriers to adopting a pet - including lack of transportation, no computer, or a limited income. They also said that older pets are most often well-suited for older adults. Seniors enrolled in the program get the adoption fee waived, initial veterinarian and dental care, and a welcome kit full of supplies. Since the start of the program last March, they've matched up more than 30 happy companions. Right now, they said they have three senior pets looking for the perfect match - all cats! Trip and Meeshee, the tabbies; and Smoke the black and white cat. You can learn more about the program and which animals are up for adoption on their website at this link.
Pet of the Day 1/27/23
Asher is a sweet girl, but she needs someone with lots of patience. She takes more time than normal to warm up and get comfortable with you due to some past trauma she endured before coming to us. She has come a long way, but she still has a ways to go before she is 100% ready to trust someone again. She is very friendly once she is comfortable with you and has the time to adjust to her environment. She gets along well with other cats, but we do not suggest her being placed into a home with dogs due to her reserved nature. Young children would also not be the best fit for her. With time and patience, this sweet girl could become your best friend furever. Could your home be her forever? Visit Asher at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
Jean M. McBride
Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, PA, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. Jean was born in Clintonville, PA, on November 20, 1927, to Andrew and Margaret (Heath) Hale. She was a 1946 graduate of Clintonville High School, where she played violin...
Jeffrey Myers Crawford
Jeffrey Myers Crawford, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, IN, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father January 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018. Jeffrey was born in Oil City on January 26, 1939. He...
Marcia L. Blair
Marcia L. Blair, 69, of Polk, passed away at her residence late Thursday night, January 26, 2023 after a long term illness surround by her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Angel. Born in Franklin on January 25, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Dana E. & Irene M....
Concerts planned for New Kensington hotel ballroom
A Gilpin couple is working to turn a New Kensington hotel’s ballroom into the area’s newest concert venue. Daniel and Brenda Leo, through their businesses, Leo’s Productions and Strobe Lighting & Sound, are planning to host monthly concerts in the grand ballroom of the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road, across from Giant Eagle.
Loren S. “Jack” Miller
Loren S. “Jack” Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at residence on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Born in Oil City on December 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Loren S. And Nellie Mae Mealy Miller. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and earned...
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Charles “Chuck” Wilson
Charles “Chuck” Wilson, 87, of Corsica, died Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at his home following a period of decline in his health. Born in Dayton on March 20, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Laura Haines Wilson. In his youth he attended Dayton...
John L. Seelbaugh
John L. Seelbaugh, 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness. John was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on September 13, 1947. He was the son of the late Donald...
Marilyn A. Creacraft
Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival. Marilyn was born on January 23, 1942, in Pineville. She was raised by Lee and Marie (Jackson) Bevier who were her forever parents at 9...
Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
