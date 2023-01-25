ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WWMT

Child care worker shortages could impact Gov. Whitmer's pre-k plan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Early education groups see roadblocks for Governor Gretchen Whitmer's plan for pre-kindergarten education for all four year olds in Michigan. The plan, announced at Wednesday's State of the State address, would ensure all 110,000 four year olds receive pre-k education, regardless of family income through the state's Great Start Readiness Program.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtable, one day after fifth State of the State Address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a roundtable in Grand Rapids Thursday, just one day after her fifth State of the State address took place. Whitmer is set to talk to local seniors about their concerns, she is also expected to give a presentation in Muskegon to talk with residents, students and local school officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Former guardian charged for allegedly embezzling from father, says AG

LANSING, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that she is charging 40-year-old Tanya Patterson with one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. This is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The investigation conducted by the Department...
SAINT LOUIS, MI
WWMT

Happy birthday, Michigan! See facts about the state history

MICHIGAN - Happy Birthday, Michigan!. Today, the state is 186 years old. In 1837, President Andrew Jackson signed a bill making Michigan the nation’s 26th state. Michigan is known as 'The Great Lakes State' because it is bordered by four of the five Great North American Lakes - Michigan, Huron, Erie, Ontario, and Superior.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

St. Joseph County Road Commission struggles to clear off snowy roads

ST. JOESEPHY COUNTY, Mich. — St Joseph County was hit with snow for the second day in a row causing 18 school districts to close Thursday. The St. Joseph County Road Commission has one shift of road crew workers who go out on their routes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. making it difficult to keep up with the snow at other times throughout the day, according to Keith Triezenberg, road maintenance worker at the St. Joseph Road Commission.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Two men charged with 2018 murder of deer hunter appear in court

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men charged with the murder of a deer hunter near Lansing in 2018 appeared in court on Friday. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, have been charged for the murder of Chong Yang. Olson is from Grand Blanc Township and Rodway is from Saint...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

No one injured in vehicle fire in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A van caught on fire near Kalamazoo on Wednesday afternoon. The Oshtemo Fire Department responded around 4:15 p.m., according to witnesses. Early Wednesday: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. The fire occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and North 7th...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
BARRY COUNTY, MI

