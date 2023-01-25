Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan legislators pass $1.1B plan, first major spending bill of new Democrat-led term
LANSING, Mich. — Legislators in Lansing pushed through a massive spending plan on Thursday, marking the Democrat-led Legislature's first significant spending legislation of the new term. A $1.1 billion supplemental spending proposal, Senate Bill 7, is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after getting the approval of...
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
WWMT
In State of the State, Whitmer urges passage of Democratic priorities stalled for decades
LANSING, Mich. — In her first State of the State addressing a Democratic majority in the legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the passage of priorities Democrats have passed for years. This time, unlike the decades before, the governor said she hopes they'll make it across the finish line.
WWMT
WATCH: Whitmer to hit on public safety, childcare in fifth State of the State address
LANSING, Mich. — In her fifth State of the State address on Wednesday night, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to touch on Democratic priorities in the new year, including public safety, tax relief, and childcare. The speech, the first in person since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state in...
WWMT
Child care worker shortages could impact Gov. Whitmer's pre-k plan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Early education groups see roadblocks for Governor Gretchen Whitmer's plan for pre-kindergarten education for all four year olds in Michigan. The plan, announced at Wednesday's State of the State address, would ensure all 110,000 four year olds receive pre-k education, regardless of family income through the state's Great Start Readiness Program.
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtable, one day after fifth State of the State Address
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a roundtable in Grand Rapids Thursday, just one day after her fifth State of the State address took place. Whitmer is set to talk to local seniors about their concerns, she is also expected to give a presentation in Muskegon to talk with residents, students and local school officials.
WWMT
Former guardian charged for allegedly embezzling from father, says AG
LANSING, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that she is charging 40-year-old Tanya Patterson with one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. This is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The investigation conducted by the Department...
WWMT
Closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, January 27
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Friday, January 27th. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
WWMT
Michigan author educates kids about Holocaust, antisemitism in 'I Will Protect You' book
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. UpNorthLive's Brendan Kinney spoke with Michigan author Danica Davidson about her book 'I Will Protect You,' and the reason behind her collaboration with Holocaust survivor Eva Kor. You can learn more about Danica and her books by clicking...
WWMT
Happy birthday, Michigan! See facts about the state history
MICHIGAN - Happy Birthday, Michigan!. Today, the state is 186 years old. In 1837, President Andrew Jackson signed a bill making Michigan the nation’s 26th state. Michigan is known as 'The Great Lakes State' because it is bordered by four of the five Great North American Lakes - Michigan, Huron, Erie, Ontario, and Superior.
WWMT
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday, Jan. 26
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Nov. 17. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
WWMT
St. Joseph County Road Commission struggles to clear off snowy roads
ST. JOESEPHY COUNTY, Mich. — St Joseph County was hit with snow for the second day in a row causing 18 school districts to close Thursday. The St. Joseph County Road Commission has one shift of road crew workers who go out on their routes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. making it difficult to keep up with the snow at other times throughout the day, according to Keith Triezenberg, road maintenance worker at the St. Joseph Road Commission.
WWMT
Two men charged with 2018 murder of deer hunter appear in court
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men charged with the murder of a deer hunter near Lansing in 2018 appeared in court on Friday. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, have been charged for the murder of Chong Yang. Olson is from Grand Blanc Township and Rodway is from Saint...
WWMT
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
WWMT
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
WWMT
Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
WWMT
No one injured in vehicle fire in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A van caught on fire near Kalamazoo on Wednesday afternoon. The Oshtemo Fire Department responded around 4:15 p.m., according to witnesses. Early Wednesday: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. The fire occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and North 7th...
WWMT
Last weekend in January brings another round of accumulating snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After what has been one of the warmest and least snowy Januarys on record, it seems the month is trying to make up for lost time with more accumulating snow possible in the weekend ahead. Following a light accumulation Friday evening, another round of accumulating snow...
WWMT
Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
