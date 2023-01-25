ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Local expert offers tips for Mainers to avoid scams during tax season

PORTLAND (WGME) – With tax season now in full swing, it is important that Mainers protect their personal information. Experts say the biggest threat is scammers pretending to be IRS agents. Filing taxes can be overwhelming for a lot of reasons, and that's what the experts say scammers are...
MAINE STATE
'High-tech pickpocket' from Maine sentenced for COVID relief fraud

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Levant man will spend more than two-and-a-half years in prison after stealing more than $320,000 in pandemic relief funds. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Craig Franck on Wednesday to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud and money laundering arising from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds.
LEVANT, ME
Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses

(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
SEARSPORT, ME
Maine man helps others by plowing driveways for free

A Maine man is going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to helping others. David King commutes to Massachusetts for work daily and when he gets home after a long day, his work is not complete yet. King heads back out the door when he gets...
MAINE STATE
Roofers advise Mainers to roof rake structures to prevent collapses

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For people worried about their property, it's not too late to take action. While some expect to shovel their driveways, it's also important to remember what's up above. That's what Portland resident Ann Mangin did. "We have this really long pole that the previous owner left us,...
PORTLAND, ME
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
Inland Maine slammed with third round of heavy snow

LEWISTON (WGME) – Inland Maine was hit with another round of heavy snow Wednesday night. Some certainly have had enough of this intense snowfall. Others are taking advantage of the work and play. Either way, everyone spent the day getting ready for one more storm. “It’s just never ending,”...
LEWISTON, ME
A bright and pleasant end to the week in Maine

A much nicer day ahead as the sunshine will return with some passing clouds. You will notice a chilly breeze with highs only topping out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Another cold night ahead as temperatures will drop into the teens for most areas once again. A great...
MAINE STATE
Ice Castles in New Hampshire opens for season

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WGME) -- One of New England’s most popular winter attractions is finally opening. Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday. Warm temperatures this winter have forced the exhibit to stay closed later than usual. Organizers say...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Rain and snow moves out of Maine, sunshine returns Friday

It was a messy start to the day for many folks across the state. Areas along the coastline saw downpours Thursday morning while areas to the north had snow and a wintry mix. This rain and mix wrapped up around mid-morning. The sunshine may return for a bit during the...
MAINE STATE

