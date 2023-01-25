Read full article on original website
WPFO
Local expert offers tips for Mainers to avoid scams during tax season
PORTLAND (WGME) – With tax season now in full swing, it is important that Mainers protect their personal information. Experts say the biggest threat is scammers pretending to be IRS agents. Filing taxes can be overwhelming for a lot of reasons, and that's what the experts say scammers are...
'High-tech pickpocket' from Maine sentenced for COVID relief fraud
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Levant man will spend more than two-and-a-half years in prison after stealing more than $320,000 in pandemic relief funds. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Craig Franck on Wednesday to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud and money laundering arising from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds.
Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses
(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
Maine man helps others by plowing driveways for free
A Maine man is going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to helping others. David King commutes to Massachusetts for work daily and when he gets home after a long day, his work is not complete yet. King heads back out the door when he gets...
Roofers advise Mainers to roof rake structures to prevent collapses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For people worried about their property, it's not too late to take action. While some expect to shovel their driveways, it's also important to remember what's up above. That's what Portland resident Ann Mangin did. "We have this really long pole that the previous owner left us,...
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
2 Mainers die while clearing snow, people urged to be careful while shoveling
Two Mainers have died while clearing heavy snow using snow blowers. There were two incidents in Penobscot County where people suffered fatal medical events while moving heavy snow. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office did not release the details of those events or when they took place, but they did say...
Man accused of driving FedEx truck while drunk in New Hampshire
BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A man in accused of driving a FedEx truck while drunk on a New Hampshire highway on Thursday. New Hampshire State Police say troopers saw the truck swerving in and out lanes on I-93 and nearly hitting a guardrail around 4:15 p.m. When they pulled...
Guns stolen from cars in Portland, police remind Mainers to lock vehicles
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police are urging Mainers to lock their vehicles after several guns were stolen from cars in Portland. On Wednesday, two 9mm handguns were stolen from two different vehicles. Police say vehicle break-ins are on the rise in Portland with 22 occurrences through 25 days in January,...
Inland Maine slammed with third round of heavy snow
LEWISTON (WGME) – Inland Maine was hit with another round of heavy snow Wednesday night. Some certainly have had enough of this intense snowfall. Others are taking advantage of the work and play. Either way, everyone spent the day getting ready for one more storm. “It’s just never ending,”...
A bright and pleasant end to the week in Maine
A much nicer day ahead as the sunshine will return with some passing clouds. You will notice a chilly breeze with highs only topping out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Another cold night ahead as temperatures will drop into the teens for most areas once again. A great...
Ice Castles in New Hampshire opens for season
NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WGME) -- One of New England’s most popular winter attractions is finally opening. Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday. Warm temperatures this winter have forced the exhibit to stay closed later than usual. Organizers say...
Rain and snow moves out of Maine, sunshine returns Friday
It was a messy start to the day for many folks across the state. Areas along the coastline saw downpours Thursday morning while areas to the north had snow and a wintry mix. This rain and mix wrapped up around mid-morning. The sunshine may return for a bit during the...
