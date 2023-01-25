ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden to deliver remarks on Ukraine at noon/1700 GMT -White House

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on continued U.S. support to Ukraine at noon (1700 GMT), the White House said on Wednesday.

The White House did not elaborate but the appearance will come after Germany said it would supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv sees as crucial to defeat Russia's invasion but Moscow casts as a dangerous provocation.

