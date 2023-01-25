ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Will it snow in Portland this weekend?

Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
150 march in Portland to honor Tyre Nichols

The rally to condemn the killing of Tyre Nichols began small Friday night but later grew to about 150 people as splinter groups merged and marched from Portland’s east side, briefly closed the Burnside Bridge and then headed downtown. People held candles and posted signs reading “Justice for Tyre...
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’

For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
Readers respond: Lead by example in downtown

Over the past couple of years Mayor Ted Wheeler and various city commissioners have encouraged the public to come downtown and encouraged businesses to remove plywood from their storefront windows. That’s all great, but what seems to be missing is action from government itself. Years after the riots, some government buildings are still boarded up or have fences surrounding the premises. Perhaps if government took a leadership role and did what it asks of others, private enterprise would follow.
5 areas where the Portland Trail Blazers need to improve to make postseason: Analysis

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers remain a team of mystery. Clearly, at 23-25, they lack the look of a championship contender. But are they even a playoff team? Maybe their season ends in the play-in round? Or, do they remain in around 11th place in the Western Conference and end up with a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft?
