Portland area weekend weather: Much colder air is coming
The National Weather Service is warning of cold front bringing dangerously low wind chills -- possibly as low as -15 degrees -- in the Cascades Saturday night though Monday morning. Even lowland areas can get down to the teens. In the Portland area, a cloudy Saturday will likely bring some...
Warming shelters expected to open this weekend as Portland area temperatures drop
Officials are preparing to open severe weather shelters and working to get resources and information to people living outside with temperatures in the Portland area expected to drop into the 20s at night this weekend. However, officials in the tri-county area have been slow to announce the exact locations and...
Will it snow in Portland this weekend?
Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
150 march in Portland to honor Tyre Nichols
The rally to condemn the killing of Tyre Nichols began small Friday night but later grew to about 150 people as splinter groups merged and marched from Portland’s east side, briefly closed the Burnside Bridge and then headed downtown. People held candles and posted signs reading “Justice for Tyre...
Bubbly adventures await in Willamette Valley wine country
The popping corks of New Year’s Eve may be a faint memory, but that’s no reason to abandon sparkling wines for another 11 months. The fact that the Willamette Valley is becoming one of the great sparkling wine regions in the world is a cause for celebration any day of the year.
Two-story Pearl District penthouse for sale at $3.2 million holds an open house
People who live in penthouses realize they have a vaulted view, through floor-to-ceiling glass walls and from terraces that wrap around corners. The premium to own the trophy address on top of a tower: Typically, the highest purchase price and steepest homeowners association fee. Northwest Portland’s design-centric Pearl District is...
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
Feds investigating eczema cream after two Oregon babies found with high levels of lead in blood
Two Portland area infants developed lead poisoning after using an over-the-counter eczema cream found to have more than 1,000 times the amount of lead allowed for cosmetics under federal law, Oregon health officials said at a news briefing Thursday, asking that Oregonians not use or sell the product for the time being.
Portland braces for protests, leaders urge peace after Memphis releases Tyre Nichols police beating video
Portland leaders joined a nationwide chorus Friday to denounce the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and brace for protests as officials in the Tennessee city released body camera footage of the killing. Mayor Ted Wheeler urged Portlanders outraged by the “shocking and appalling” footage to remain peaceful,...
Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch
What: The Portland Winterhawks (32-8-2-1) take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (33-7-1-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, January 28, 6pm PST. Where: accesso ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington. Watch: TV in Portland on CW 32. You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one...
Newspaper corrections for Jan. 28, 2023
The Portland Art Museum will host a Fine Print Fair this weekend. A listing in Friday’s A&E gave an incorrect title for the event.
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
Swift Current Broncos at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (31-8-2-1) take on the Swift Current Broncos (22-18-0-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Friday, January 27, 7pm PST. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Broncos audio. Follow:. The...
Readers respond: Lead by example in downtown
Over the past couple of years Mayor Ted Wheeler and various city commissioners have encouraged the public to come downtown and encouraged businesses to remove plywood from their storefront windows. That’s all great, but what seems to be missing is action from government itself. Years after the riots, some government buildings are still boarded up or have fences surrounding the premises. Perhaps if government took a leadership role and did what it asks of others, private enterprise would follow.
5 areas where the Portland Trail Blazers need to improve to make postseason: Analysis
More than halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers remain a team of mystery. Clearly, at 23-25, they lack the look of a championship contender. But are they even a playoff team? Maybe their season ends in the play-in round? Or, do they remain in around 11th place in the Western Conference and end up with a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft?
19-year-old identified as latest Portland homicide victim
Portland police on Friday identified Arthur Earl Jones, 19, of Portland as the man found dead in a car in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood. Jones died of a gunshot wound, police said. Officers found him in a car in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
‘Truly a failure of humanity’: Portland police chief, sheriff, elected officials condemn killing of Tyre Nichols
Portland leaders and others in the metro area and Oregon joined a nationwide chorus Friday to condemn the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols as Memphis police released a video of his savage attack by officers.
Hopewell House, a hospice offering a place to die in a home-like setting, reopens
Late last week Hopewell House, a Southwest Portland hospice center forced to closed three years ago, reopened and admitted its first new resident. “This monumental,” said Lesley Sacks, the executive director. “We put in a lot of energy to get to this day. And now the real work begins again.”
