That’s how Damian Lillard described his 60-point performance Wednesday night during the Portland Trail Blazers’s 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center. He chose that word not to throw disrespect toward the Utah Jazz, but because he left the game feeling like his performance required less exertion than his three other 60-point performances, which includes two 61-point showings, his career high.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO