Oil tanker rollover shuts down portion of I-91 in Wallingford

A portion of Interstate 91 in Wallingford was shut down Wednesday morning for an oil tanker truck rollover, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of a tanker rollover on I-91 North between Exits 13 and 14 in Wallingford just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said a possible entrapment was also reported.

Minor injuries were reported. At least two people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, state police said.

There were backups of at least three miles stretching from Exits 11 to 13, according to the Department of Transportation.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified of a fluid spill resulting from the collision.

I-91 northbound was shut down for the investigation, and all traffic was diverted off Exit 13. The right lane has since reopened, state police said. State police are asking anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes and plan for delays.