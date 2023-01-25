ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Oil tanker rollover shuts down portion of I-91 in Wallingford

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A portion of Interstate 91 in Wallingford was shut down Wednesday morning for an oil tanker truck rollover, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of a tanker rollover on I-91 North between Exits 13 and 14 in Wallingford just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said a possible entrapment was also reported.

Minor injuries were reported. At least two people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, state police said.

There were backups of at least three miles stretching from Exits 11 to 13, according to the Department of Transportation.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified of a fluid spill resulting from the collision.

I-91 northbound was shut down for the investigation, and all traffic was diverted off Exit 13. The right lane has since reopened, state police said. State police are asking anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes and plan for delays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

2 fires break out on neighboring streets in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials in New Haven responded to two separate fires on Bishop Street and State Street on Friday night, according to authorities. The fire that erupted at a multi-family home at Bishop Street displaced at least 12-15 people, according to New Haven Fire Department officials. Officials said the fire was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Contain Large Diesel Fuel Spill on Route 2 in Glastonbury

Crews spent hours cleaning up a large diesel fuel spill on route 2 in Glastonbury Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the right lane of Route 2 East was closed between exits 9 and 10, but has since reopened. Environmental Services, Inc., which is a privately held environmental...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

A gas line was struck in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street. This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m. Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street. Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene. There is no information at...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Bristol bicyclist crash closes Route 6

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist was struck by a car, closing Route 6 in Bristol Wednesday morning. Police said two men were riding an electric “e-bicycle” when they were hit by a car traveling in the same direction just before 6 a.m. on Farmington Avenue. Both men were transported to area hospitals with serious […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Rollover crash closes rest stop on I-95S in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover crash has caused traffic delays and closed a rest stop on I-95 South in Orange on Friday morning. The crash occurred near exit 41, which is in Orange and close to the Milford line. There is also a fuel spill caused by the crash. Drivers may see delays in […]
ORANGE, CT
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Another Crash Shakes Peck Street

The following opinion piece was submitted by Petisia Adger, a Peck Street resident, retired former New Haven assistant police chief, and founder of Urban Grants 4 Us, Inc. To no avail, since the purchase of our homes on Peck Street in 1995, the Colon family and I have been petitioning various alderpersons and filed several forms requesting that the City of New Haven:
NEW HAVEN, CT
hk-now.com

Exit Numbers Changing on Route 9 from Old Saybrook to Farmington

(January 25, 2023) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing that exit numbering will be revised on Route 9 both Northbound and Southbound from Old Saybrook to Farmington beginning on January 23, 2023, weather permitting. These projects consist of the exit renumbering and replacement of highway signs...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

1 dead following Westbrook motel fire

WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook. The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road. Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due...
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
WATERBURY, CT
NHPR

Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras

Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Motorized bike rider struck by driver on Route 6 in Bristol

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is seeing some wet roads on I-84 in Southington. Josh Morgan, the spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, talks about what drivers should know if they hit the roads this evening. Local students learn about weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. Channel 3's Lorin Richardson visits a school...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

2 men injured in crash involving an electric bike in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two men are recovering after they were hit by a car while riding an electronic bicycle early Wednesday morning in Bristol. Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. The Bristol Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash in the 1000 block of Farmington Avenue. The crash reportedly involved a vehicle and the e-bike.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-95 South in East Lyme Reopens

Part of Interstate 95 South was closed in East Lyme after a crash Tuesday afternoon and there were miles of backed up traffic. The southbound side of the highway was closed between exits 74 and 73 after a two-vehicle crash and the highway was congested for more than three and a half miles, between exits 81 and 74, according to CTRoads.org.
EAST LYME, CT
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Missing Middletown man found safe

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Middletown man who was missing has been found safe, police said. Police thanked the community. Police say 62-year-old David Reich was missing but was located and is now safe.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy