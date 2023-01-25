ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Djokovic says something extra fuelling Australian Open title charge

By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47upI4_0kQkO1BD00

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said there was something extra behind his title charge at this year's Australian Open after being deported from the country last year and having to play his matches with an injured hamstring after suffering the problem in Adelaide.

Having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago, the nine-times Melbourne champion was deported amid a backlash from angry Australians who had endured some of the world's toughest lockdowns as COVID-19 infections surged.

Djokovic returned this year after his three-year visa ban was lifted and although the Serbian injured his hamstring en route to the Adelaide title, he has looked unstoppable at Melbourne Park as he seeks a 10th crown and 22nd Grand Slam.

"I always try to give my best, particularly in Grand Slams, because at this stage of my career those are the tournaments that count the most, of course," Djokovic told reporters after his 6-1 6-2 6-4 quarter-final win over Russia's Andrey Rublev.

"But you could say that there is something extra this year, yeah. You could say because of the injury, what happened last year. I just wanted to really do well.

"So far I have a perfect score on Australian hard courts, in Adelaide and here. I've been playing better and better and I couldn't ask for a better situation to be in at the moment."

Djokovic was equally imperious in his fourth round win over local hope Alex de Minaur but said it was not the most confident he had felt in Melbourne having had incredible success in the past as well.

"Tough to compare because I've been fortunate to really live through a lot of success in Australian Open," said Djokovic, who will take on American Tommy Paul in the semi-finals.

"But the last two matches, playing against two guys that are really good players, in-form players, to beat them dominantly in three sets is something that I want in this moment.

"It's something that sends a message to all my opponents remaining in the draw. With this kind of game, of course the confidence level rises, considering the circumstances.

"I feel good on the court, better and better as the tournament progresses. I've been in this situation so many times in my life, in my career, never lost a semi-finals in Australian Open. Hopefully that will stay the same."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennismajors.com

Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle

Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
AFP

Djokovic father filmed with fans holding Russian flags at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's father has been filmed posing with fans brandishing banned Russian flags at the Australian Open, including one featuring Vladimir Putin, in scenes Ukraine's ambassador Thursday slammed as "a disgrace". Spectators are banned from having Russian or Belarusian flags at the Grand Slam after Ukraine's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, demanded action when they were seen among the crowd last week.
tennismajors.com

“These are the moments that I’ve been working for” – Tsitsipas will play for first major title and the No 1 ranking on Sunday in Melbourne

As a child, Stefanos Tsitsipas remembers watching his idol Marcos Baghdatis make history for Cyprus by reaching the Australian Open final in 2006. Nearly two decades later, 24-year-old Tsitsipas has put himself in the exact same position, toppling Russia’s Karen Khachanov, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Friday in Rod Laver Arena to book his second major final appearance, and his first in Melbourne Park.
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic breaks record for longest winning streak at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has now the longest winning streak in Australian Open victory as his win over Tommy Paul was the 27th in a row. Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, making him the tournament's most successful tennis player ever. On Sunday, he'll compete for number 10 and will have the advantage against Tsitsipas, who has never claimed a grand slam.
atptour.com

Brazilians Matos/Stefani Claim Australian Open Mixed Doubles Title

Brazilians Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani sunk their teeth into the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy on Friday, still yet to taste defeat as a duo. With a 7-6(2), 6-2 final victory against the Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, Matos/Stefani improved to 7-0 as a team and claimed what is a first Grand Slam title for both in any discipline.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Reuters

Reuters

684K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy