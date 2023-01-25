ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Police home in on killer after woman lets him borrow her phone, then calls 911

By GENE JOHNSON
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Police homed in on the gunman who shot three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Wash., after he borrowed a stranger's cellphone to call his mother and confess what he had done, authorities said Tuesday.

The man shot and killed himself behind some warehouses as officers approached, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said. No officers used force, and none was injured, Murray added.

Police had surrounded Jarid Haddock's family home after Tuesday's predawn killings, but he wasn't there, Murray told reporters. Instead, the 21-year-old had gone to the area of a Target store in the city, where he borrowed a woman's phone and called his mother.

The woman overheard the conversation, which included incriminating statements such as “I killed those people,” as well as the man's threats to kill himself, according to Murray. The woman then managed to get her phone back, separated herself from Haddock and called 911 to report his whereabouts, Murray said.

“I listened to that call — it's pretty harrowing,” Murray said. “I have to really thank her again because she was very courageous in getting us there.”

Murray said investigators still had no idea what prompted the shootings at the convenience store. Haddock entered the Circle K store a little before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and shot and killed two people who were there getting food, then stepped outside and shot someone else in a car.

“There was no apparent conflict between the parties,” Murray said, citing witness statements as well as surveillance footage. “The male just walked in and started shooting.”

He then walked across the street to another gas station and began shooting into his own car to get inside because he had locked himself out, Murray said.

Police did not immediately release any information about the victims.

The attack is yet another outbreak of violence in the early weeks of 2023 as the U.S. suffers a wave of mass killings that have claimed dozens of lives.

After the killings, police released a surveillance image of the man and warned the community to be on the lookout. Law enforcement converged on his parents' home, across the road from a storage facility on the outskirts of the city of nearly 100,000 residents, about 140 miles southeast of Seattle. Court records listed the home as a previously known address for Haddock.

Haddock appeared to have little criminal history. He was arrested in March 2020 after police saw him in a car that had been stolen from a woman who had left it running; he ran from officers who pulled him over, according to charging documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court, and he reported being homeless.

He successfully completed a diversion program, despite twice violating its terms by using methamphetamine or heroin, and the charges were dismissed in December 2021.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 17

Mallory Madrox
3d ago

"Home in and hone in are commonly confused phrases which both refer to narrowing in on a particular topic. Home in means to locate and move toward something. Hone in means to focus on something."

Reply
6
I’ll Tell You The Truth
3d ago

Hone in VS home in. Ok I thought 🤔wait what? Have I been saying it wrong all these years🥴As crazy as the judicial system is, the woman who left her car running likely got more punishment than the criminal did. So sad it’s not safe doing daily activities like grocery shopping, going to get gas, going to the park or a concert, going school, church or work. This country is rapidly going to hell in a hand basket 🧺 with a large rock 🪨 in it like turbo speed!

Reply(2)
3
Related
buzzfeednews.com

A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said

A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS News

Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested

A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
MOUNT DORA, FL
The Independent

Chilling video emerges of suspect trying to abduct Lowe’s worker mid-shift

Disturbing surveillance footage captured the moment a suspect attempted to kidnap a female employee from a Lowe’s hardware store in Oklahoma. Police in the city of Bartlesville said the man grabbed her by the throat, and then attempted to force her into his SUV parked just outside the store entrance last Tuesday. The surveillance video shows the suspect pin the woman up against a sales display and then drag her away in a headlock as her feet skid across the floor. “Finally, she caught a co-worker’s attention,” Bartlesville police captain Andrew Ward told KTUL. “He was able to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say

A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Father in California crash who ‘drove Tesla off cliff with family inside’ held for attempted murder

The man who is accused of driving a Tesla car and plunging it 250 feet (76 metres) off a cliff in northern California with his family inside has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, officials said on Friday.Dharmesh A Patel, was released from the hospital and taken into custody without bail.Officials said his bail could be arraigned on Monday afternoon if the San Mateo district attorney’s office decides to file criminal charges.It is not immediately clear when Mr Patel was released from the hospital.The 41-year-old father was arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died

The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The bodies of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll County Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
