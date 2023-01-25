ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannah Woodard Joins PMC as Communications Executive

By William Earl
Variety
PR pro Hannah Woodard has been named senior director of communications for joined PMC , where she’ll steer communications for entertainment and music brands under the umbrella of Variety ‘s parent company.

Woodard comes to PMC after running her own shingle, WDRDPR, for the past 18 months. Her resume includes working across talent and brand clients for PR firms R&C-PMK, Sunshine Sachs and Impact Consulting. She’s repped such blue-chip brands as Audi, American Express, Anheiser-Busch, AT&T, DirecTV and PepsiCo. She also worked for Scott Rudin Prods.

At PMC, Woodard will work with entertainment and music brands including Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and Vibe. She reports to Brooke Jaffe, PMC’s VP of public affairs and strategy. “Hannah brings a unique combination of experience, creativity and enthusiasm to the role. I look forward to watching her amplify these world-class brands,” Jaffe said.

Woodard is based in Los Angeles. Jaffe will continue to oversee communications for Variety and PMC’s corporate communications.

“I’m thrilled to jump in and work alongside such talented writers, editors, and respected institutions that have shaped — and continue to shape — the wide world of entertainment and music,” Woodard said.

