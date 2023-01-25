Read full article on original website
Greensville County sixth grader brings weapon to school
In a letter to parents on Thursday, Jan. 26, Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards informed the school community that a sixth-grade student at E.W. Wyatt Middle School had brought a gun to school earlier that day.
VCU student dies after being hit by a car while crossing the street
A Virginia Commonwealth University student is dead after she was hit by a car on Laurel and West Main Streets Friday morning.
No children injured after Greensville County school bus hit by SUV on Highway 301
The school said the incident involved school bus #30. The bus was hit on Highway 301, near Ruffin Street, while on the way to drop the children off at school.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Fugitive on the run, Hopewell police searching
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a fugitive wanted for felony probation violations.
Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery says someone’s holding onto $1 million
The Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought in Alexandria.
Section of Whaleyville Road in Suffolk closed following crash into power pole
A single-vehicle crash into a power pole in the Whaleyville area of Suffolk has forced a road closure in the area of the crash. (Photo - Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
Emporia Police Department receives critical funding
In October, Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, Captain Jerry Wright, Lieutenant Detective Troy Hawkins, and City Manager William Johnson participated in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s roundtable discussion on the Cease Fire Initiative and Operation Bold Blue Line to assist law enforcement in Virginia. The governor’s and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ efforts are paying dividends for the municipality.
Woman dies, 2 others injured after car veers off road, hits tree in Halifax County
SOUTH WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and two other passengers were injured in a single-car crash Friday afternoon in Halifax County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported on N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road in Halifax County around 12:35 p.m. Friday, according...
Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary
HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
Multiple firearms seized in arrests
WINTON – Increased patrols by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in problem areas of the county resulted in the recent arrests of six adults as well as charges bought against a juvenile. Sheriff Dexter Hayes said eight firearms were seized during saturation patrols that were carried out Jan....
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Who is the Bertie County sheriff?
WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
Five murders in 25 days: Hopewell says more police will be on the streets immediately
A 26-year-old man was shot to death in the City of Hopewell overnight. Hours later, Police Chief AJ Starke stood alongside state police, sheriff's deputies and the commonwealth's attorney to announce a new task force to crack down on violent crime.
10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Richmond, VA. - In addition to being the capital of Virginia, the City of Richmond also anchors a metro area with a population of nearly 1.3 million residents. Major industries in the city include advertising, finance, law, manufacturing, medical, and an emerging technology sector. Furthermore, several Fortune 500 companies are either headquartered in Richmond, or maintain a presence in the region.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy investigated a trespassing incident Tuesday at Massaponax High School. Major Liz Scott says during the investigation it was discovered that 18 year-old Ronald Reynoso entered the school with an adult female who had a pre-arranged meeting with the school’s administration. School personnel were initially told that Reynoso was a juvenile however it was quickly discovered that Ronald was an adult and had been a previous student of another high school in the county. He did not immediately leave the school and was discovered wondering the halls with several other students. Reynoso was subsequently changed with trespassing on school property. Additional charges may come as the investigation in continues.
Man shot and killed in Hopewell
A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive.
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams
Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
