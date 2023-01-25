ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Police Department receives critical funding

In October, Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, Captain Jerry Wright, Lieutenant Detective Troy Hawkins, and City Manager William Johnson participated in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s roundtable discussion on the Cease Fire Initiative and Operation Bold Blue Line to assist law enforcement in Virginia. The governor’s and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ efforts are paying dividends for the municipality.
EMPORIA, VA
WRAL

Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary

HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
HENDERSON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Multiple firearms seized in arrests

WINTON – Increased patrols by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in problem areas of the county resulted in the recent arrests of six adults as well as charges bought against a juvenile. Sheriff Dexter Hayes said eight firearms were seized during saturation patrols that were carried out Jan....
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Who is the Bertie County sheriff?

WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
Evan Crosby

10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Richmond, VA. - In addition to being the capital of Virginia, the City of Richmond also anchors a metro area with a population of nearly 1.3 million residents. Major industries in the city include advertising, finance, law, manufacturing, medical, and an emerging technology sector. Furthermore, several Fortune 500 companies are either headquartered in Richmond, or maintain a presence in the region.
RICHMOND, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy investigated a trespassing incident Tuesday at Massaponax High School. Major Liz Scott says during the investigation it was discovered that 18 year-old Ronald Reynoso entered the school with an adult female who had a pre-arranged meeting with the school’s administration. School personnel were initially told that Reynoso was a juvenile however it was quickly discovered that Ronald was an adult and had been a previous student of another high school in the county. He did not immediately leave the school and was discovered wondering the halls with several other students. Reynoso was subsequently changed with trespassing on school property. Additional charges may come as the investigation in continues.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Stephy Says

Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams

Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA

