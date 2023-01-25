Read full article on original website
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in Ohio
A popular supermarket chain recently unveiled its newest grocery store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Kroger held a grand opening event for its newest Ohio grocery store in Miamisburg, according to local reports.
Miamisburg Kroger location to celebrate grand opening
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with Kroger leadership, Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins, the Miamisburg City Council and the Miamisburg High School Marching Band.
dayton.com
TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day
Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering. A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot. LEGO...
Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces
MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
Vacant buildings being demolished in Downtown Xenia
XENIA — Demolition crews are flattening vacant buildings in the middle of Downtown Xenia as the city has been working on a plan to bring new business there. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Old Kmart building gives way to $5M development in Xenia. News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright says the first step...
wnewsj.com
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market halves costs for EBT/SNAP users
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Gem City Market has brought back the "We Gotchu" program for EBT/SNAP users. The program allows for the market to match EBT/SNAP eligible purchases at 50%. This means that families can purchase what they need from the market for only half the cost when using...
dayton247now.com
Large Dayton employer to sell downtown building, cites remote work trends
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- One of the Dayton region's largest employers plans to sell its downtown office building. The health care organization will remain a tenant but says a major shift to remote work has resulted in the decision to sell the building. Premier Health will maintain a...
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
dayton.com
Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery
Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
Fire at extended stay hotel in Beavercreek triggers evacuation
BEAVERCREEK — A fire at the Suburban Studios extended stay hotel in Beavercreek on Thursday night, which triggered an evacuation, is under investigation. >> Family of severely injured girl raising funds for support dog. No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely, a person who...
countynewsonline.org
High Quality Auction – Greenville – 2/4
When: Saturday, February 4th, 2023 @ 9:00 AM (doors open at 8:00 AM). Preview on Friday, February 3 from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, 100 Integrity Place, Greenville, OH. What: **The Dave Niley Vintage Toy Collection**, 200+ Vintage Toys; (4) Automobiles; Loader Tractor; Snowmobile;...
dayton247now.com
DBJ: New, mixed-use project coming to Dayton, housing market tumbles
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Nathan Edwards about a new, mixed-use project coming to Dayton. Plus, we take a look into Dayton's housing market.
dayton.com
Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service
The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Megabus was expanding service into the Dayton market. For those who are not familiar with Megabus, here are some things to know:. Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 100 cities and college campuses.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
dayton.com
Cajun restaurant opens in downtown Miamisburg
Rajun Cajun Grill has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Miamisburg after traveling to different fairs, festivals and pop-ups over the last four years. “What we try to do is make good food and bring people together,” said David R. Vaughn, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Melissa. Usually good food does that, so we figured why not go bigger.”
greaterspringfield.com
Local Entrepreneurs Create One of the Hottest Destinations in Downtown Springfield
The Market Bar is the “Best Place for a Cocktail'' in Springfield, Ohio and a go-to destination for live entertainment. A love of music and gathering with friends inspired owners Andrew Lazear and Rod Hatfield to open The Market Bar in their hometown. “Rod and I were born and raised in Springfield. We both see the beauty in our city and share the love in doing our part to enrich our hometown's downtown redevelopment effort,” said Andrew.
