78 years on, Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told
KIBBUTZ HAZOREA, Israel (AP) — Just before Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, Jewish youth leaders in the eastern European country jumped into action: They formed an underground network that in the coming months would save tens of thousands of fellow Jews from the gas chambers. This chapter...
Madrid exhibition tells story of Spaniards sent to Nazi concentration camp
When, on 5 May 1945, two tanks from the US army’s 11th Armored Division finally rolled into Mauthausen, one of the camp’s prisoners caught a glimpse of himself and his fellow inmates in their liberators’ faces. “Before their eyes,” recalled Alfonso Maeso, “marched a dismal procession of...
Holocaust survivor finds refuge from Ukraine war in Poland
KRAKOW, Poland, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Iya Rudzitskaya, a 92-year-old Ukrainian Jew, has fled Kyiv twice. First, in 1941, when she was just 10 years old and German bombs started falling on the then Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. The second time came last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
1,000-Year-Old Rock Moat, Mysterious Hand Imprint Uncovered near Old City Walls
Elements of ancient Jerusalem’s fortifications and a mysterious hand imprint carved in the rock were uncovered recently at the Israel Antiquities Authority excavations in Jerusalem. The archaeological excavations were carried out along the main Sultan Suleiman Street that runs adjacent to the city walls, ahead of infrastructure works by the Jerusalem Development Corporation Moriah. In the course of the excavations, part of a deep defensive moat that surrounded the city walls, probably dating from the tenth century CE and possibly earlier, was exposed. An unexplained hand imprint was discovered at one spot, carved in the moat wall.
Scans reveal secrets of Egypt's mummified 'golden boy,' buried for 2,300 years
CAIRO — Known as Egypt’s “golden boy,” the mummified remains of a teenager buried 2,300 years ago have long remained shrouded in mystery. Now they have been “digitally unwrapped” by scientists, revealing intimate details that went undiscovered for over a century. Radiologists at Cairo...
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Golden secret found in mouth of "controversial" socialite who died in 1619
Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well-preserved.At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d'Alegre...
New Holocaust installation "The Book of Names" open at the UN
NEW YORK -- Friday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.A new installation at the United Nations on the East Side is moving visitors to tears.CBS2 met a Holocaust survivor there who recently shared her story with President Joe Biden.Rutka Rakhel was the younger sister of Bronia Brandman. She was murdered in the Auschwitz concentration camp and is one of nearly 5 million Holocaust victims documented in "The Book of Names."The book is 26 feet wide, and 7 feet tall, and it has been installed by Yad Vashem -- the World Holocaust Remembrance Center -- in the U.N. visitors lobby. It is...
Egypt archaeologists uncover 'complete' Roman city
The city, dating to the second and third centuries, is the "oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor," according to Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities. Archaeologists discovered "a number of residential buildings", as well as "two pigeon towers" -- a structure...
Earliest human remains discovered in northern Britain
An international team led by archaeologists at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has discovered the earliest human remains ever found in northern Britain. Human bone and a periwinkle shell bead unearthed at Heaning Wood Bone Cave have been analyzed and dated to about 11,000-years-old. UCLan's Dr. Rick Peterson and...
When Futurism and Fascism Clashed With Pasta In Italy
There are plenty of ways to track the history of a particular moment in time. The food and drink consumed during a particular period can reveal a lot about those years, as can the rise and fall of various political movements over a given stretch of times. Sometimes those can converge — and in the first half of the 20th century, Italy witnessed a bizarre convergence of all of these things.
Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair
Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
Archaeologist hails possibly 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt
CAIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Egyptologists have uncovered a Pharaonic tomb near the capital Cairo containing what may be the oldest and "most complete" mummy yet to be discovered in the country, the excavation team leader said on Thursday.
Britain sounds alarm on Russia-based hacking group
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A Russia-based hacking group named Cold River is behind an expansive and ongoing information-gathering campaign that has struck various targets in government, politics, academia, defence, journalism, and activism, Britain said on Thursday.
Letter bomb suspect sought to end Spain's support for Ukraine, judge says
MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A 74-year-old Spanish man arrested over a spate of letter bombs sent to institutions including the prime minister's office and the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid in late 2022 was trying to pressure Spain to drop its support for Ukraine, an investigating magistrate said on Friday.
The Gaza family tending World War graves for 100 years
The neatly regimented lines of white gravestones, trimmed grass and flowering borders conjure up the vast war cemeteries of northern France and Belgium. But this final resting place for soldiers killed in the two World Wars is in the Gaza Strip. It makes for an unusual green spot in the overcrowded territory, badly hit by the modern-day Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Warsaw Ghetto’s defiant Jewish doctors secretly documented the medical effects of Nazi starvation policies
The book includes haunting photos from inside the ghetto, along with its record of the medical effects of starvation. Eighty years ago, a group of starving Jewish scientists and doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto were collecting data on their starving patients. They hoped their research would benefit future generations through...
French justice minister ‘devastated’ after son reportedly arrested
France’s justice minister has said he is “devastated” after his son was reportedly detained in an upmarket ski resort on suspicion of domestic violence. “As a father, I’m devastated,” Eric Dupond-Moretti told reporters. “My thoughts are for the victim. Any violence, whatever it is, is intolerable.
