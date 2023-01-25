Read full article on original website
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
"Dreams come true," the S.W.A.T. actor wrote as he introduced his newborn daughter to the world Shemar Moore is introducing his baby girl to the world! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, shared the first photo of newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post Wednesday celebrating her arrival. "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he holds the newborn close to his face. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Shemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon
Actor Shemar Moore has revealed that he and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl — his first child. The 52-year-old exclusively shared the news with PEOPLE. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,” a rep for Moore confirmed. “The family is very happy and healthy.”More from VIBE.comJhene Aiko And Big Sean Welcome Their First ChildChrissy Teigen Shares Her Postpartum Struggles Following Third ChildJohn Legend And Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo Of Newborn Baby The Criminal Minds actor first spoke of the news while visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show a few weeks...
See Jessica Simpson Rock Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket At 42
Jessica Simpson shared the nostalgic post on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner Shares Picture of Son — Reveals His Name!
Kylie Jenner made two major revelations on Saturday, showing her son's face for the first time on social media — and also unveiling his name. She captioned four adorable new photos, "AIRE." The 25-year-old star of "The Kardashians" made the introduction ahead of her son's first birthday in February.
Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai
Nia Long made an appearance at Beyonce's performance in Dubai where the actress was spotted out with Terrence J.
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name In Sweet Photo With Luna & Miles
Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her newborn baby girl just six days after she and John Legend reportedly welcomed their third child together. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the 37-year-old model wrote alongside a precious photo of her daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, holding their new sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”
