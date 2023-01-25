ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon

The six biggest differences in the Dead Space remake

It’s been almost 15 years since the original Dead Space came out. The new Dead Space is a remake, but it’s rebuilt from the ground up. If you’re a returning veteran of the Dead Space franchise, you’re going to notice a lot of minor changes and a couple substantial ones.
Futurism

People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly

Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
wegotthiscovered.com

An abysmal horror sequel starring future Oscar winners that took 27 years to release wins bizarre admiration

George Clooney has won two Academy Awards from eight nominations in six different categories, while Laura Dern has an Oscar of her own from three nods. Timothy Spall has been shortlisted for a BAFTA no less than five times, while Charlie Sheen has four Primetime Emmys under his belt, and Johnathan Rhys-Davies has been a part of two billion-dollar franchises. They all co-starred in the same film way back in 1983, but it would be 27 years before Grizzly II: Revenge finally saw the light of day.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
The Hollywood Reporter

Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)

The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus adding feature fans have been crying out for

Retroactively, a classic arcade shooter has gotten trophies on PlayStation Plus Premium, apparently paving the way for further games from the archives to get a new lease of life through these achievements. Super Stardust Portable is the PSP version of Super Stardust HD and is available through PlayStation Plus Premium,...
game-news24.com

Isaac Clarke, a Dead Space protagonist, is taking a much-needed vacation in Fortnite

Some people can’t get up and take on something but a break and Isaac Clarke is one of them. After trying to get through life’s worth of Necromorphs (and another in the upcoming remake), Clarke deserves a break. Suddenly, he has finally had the opportunity to relax and rebeam again in the midst of extreme space abominations – with other iconic pop culture icons like Lebron James, Chris Redfield and more.
