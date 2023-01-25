ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Can astrology determine relationships? How much the stars can tell us about love.

By Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05N6Ka_0kQkJChK00
A couple kisses in a bar as clients put up lights during a power cut in Kyiv on November 24, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. BULENT KILIC, AFP via Getty Images
A couple kisses in a bar as clients put up lights during a power cut in Kyiv on November 24, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. BULENT KILIC, AFP via Getty Images

It's that time of year again. Heart-shaped candy boxes are crowding the shelves at your local drug store and nay-sayers are lamenting the consumerism of 'hallmark holidays.' That's right, Valentine's Day is just around the corner and lovers everywhere are gearing up to celebrate.

Whether you're in a relationship, on the hunt for one, or enjoying singlehood, it's helpful to know how compatibility factors into your romantic life . Some believe that Zodiac signs can be a reliable indicator of relationship longevity while others are more skeptical.

Here's what two astrologers had to say about how much the stars can be trusted in matters of the heart — and, whether pop-astrology is taking a nuanced enough approach.

What is my zodiac sign? Horoscopes, astrology, and what the stars says about you

Learn more about each Zodiac sign

Pisces | Aquarius | Capricorn | Sagittarius | Scorpio | Libra | Virgo | Leo | Cancer | Gemini | Taurus | Aries

Can astrology tell if your relationship will last?

"It doesn't work to try to predict what will happen," astrologer Cleo Neptune told USA Today. "The gift of astrology is an explanation for how things go or how they ended. It's a lot more useful that way."

The trouble with some modern pop-astrology is it gets boiled down to an easy way to classify each other without nuance. Passing judgement based on preconceived notions is a recipe for disaster, Neptune says, and a lot of newcomers fall into that trap.

Moreso than a way to judge, Astrology should be a language to understand others better, Neptune says. "The universe would not give humanity that much power," he explains. We can't know based solely on someone's sign what will work and what won't.

Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Find out the Zodiac sign you are most compatible with.

Can astrology predict love?

Astrologer Kesaine Walker shares in Neptune's sentiment. In an email to USA Today, Walker urged not to use astrology as a sole factor in dating decisions. "While astrology can provide insight into a person's personality and behavior, it should not be the sole determinant of whether or not to pursue a relationship," she explains.

The success of a relationship is complicated, Walker says. People contain multitudes and the ability of any two individuals to find common ground and build romance doesn't follow a specific recipe.

The stars cannot predict love, it seems. Though they do help some understand each other better. The key is to remember that your partner or potential partner is not static. They, like you, are ever evolving.

"People have the ability to change and grow," Walker shares. "Even if two people may not have a "compatible" astrological sign/chart, they can still have a successful relationship if they're willing to work on it and communicate effectively.

Just Curious?: Your everyday questions, answered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can astrology determine relationships? How much the stars can tell us about love.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary

Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
MindBodyGreen

Can You Make Someone Fall In Love With You? What Psychology Tells Us

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you have your sights on someone special, you might be wondering if there are proven ways to get them to love you back. While the answer may not be as black and white as you're hoping, here's what relationship experts want you to know about how to make someone fall in love.
Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
collective.world

There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?

Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
psychologytoday.com

How to Outsmart a Narcissist

Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
iheart.com

Three Red Flags In Men

TikToker Macken Murphy is viral thanks to his post on three red flags in men. They are pretty obvious too, which is why he’s viral. Murphy is Oxford University educated, but it’s his common sense that nails this discovery. Here are the three red flags that should be deal breakers:
msn.com

Horoscope: Lucky number of the week for each Astrological sign

Slide 1 of 13: Looking for a bit of luck as you start a new week? While the search might uncover a specific color or day of the week, most look for more numeric ways to flourish in prosperity. And with that in mind, here is the week's lucky number for each Zodiac sign — may it bring you good fortune!
George J. Ziogas

4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying

Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
Bella Rose

Reasons why women cheat

Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Could unraveling this mystery help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling?
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

760K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy