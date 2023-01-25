Read full article on original website
Emergency Bill could lower Maryland sales, use tax rates as inflation continues to soar
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An emergency bill could lower Maryland's sales and use tax rates as inflation continues to soar across the country. According to House Bill 1405, the bill would decrease the rate from 6% to 5% for a full year if Maryland's comptroller confirms a certain inflation rate is at least 6%.
Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters
Changes coming to the utility regulatory agency that could up the state's game when it comes to fighting climate change. The post Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Marylanders could get a shorter workweek under new bill
“Thank god it’s Friday,” may be a phrase that many Marylanders will soon forget. A new bill in the General Assembly proposes a pilot program that would encourage and study a shift to a four-day workweek for both private and public workers. Bills in both chambers at the...
Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news
Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia
Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
Emergency SNAP benefits to end after helping nearly 1M Virginia residents in pandemic
(WSET) — If you've depended on the emergency SNAP benefits over the pandemic, that support will end in February. The last extra benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on February 16. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program--known as SNAP--was established by the Virginia Department of Social Services as a...
DC Instacart workers may be eligible for $150 -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Instacart workers who made at least one delivery in the District over a two-year period may be eligible for a minimum $150 cash refund, resulting from a legal settlement filed by the D.C. Attorney General's Office. As part of the settlement, Instacart paid a $2.54 million...
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
Lawmakers discuss possible establishment of retail marijuana market in Virginia
A bill that lays the groundwork for a retail marijuana market in Virginia is advancing in the General Assembly. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that details.
Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
Stimulus funds still available for Virginia homeowners and renters
As you know the COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of Virginians struggling to pay housing expenses—mortgages, rent, utilities, even internet. Assistance is available—but you'll want to apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would require hospitals with ER to mandate rape kit training
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits if a bill passed Monday by the state Senate becomes law. Currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to find a provider properly trained to […]
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
