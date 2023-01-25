ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WTOP

Marylanders could get a shorter workweek under new bill

“Thank god it’s Friday,” may be a phrase that many Marylanders will soon forget. A new bill in the General Assembly proposes a pilot program that would encourage and study a shift to a four-day workweek for both private and public workers. Bills in both chambers at the...
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news

Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WAVY News 10

SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia

Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
WTOP

Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
fox5dc.com

Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures

WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
WBAL Radio

Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
WFXR

Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos

(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
