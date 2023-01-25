ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Upworthy

Antonio Banderas says aging women are criticized unfairly by society and Hollywood when compared to men

We live in a patriarchal society that dictates every part of our lives, especially for women. Beauty is one aspect that is still standardized according to misogynistic ideals, which puts a great pressure on women. The Mask of Zorro actor, Antonio Banderas, recently highlighted the ridiculous beauty standards older women are subjected to, not just in Hollywood but all over the world, per HuffPost.
Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In ‘It Ends With Us’; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios‘ Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are attached to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni is also set to direct, with Christy Hall adapting the script. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer, which is also co-financing. Hall is also producing.  The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is...
Scrapbooking at the End of the World in 'SEASON'

“Memory's images, once they are fixed in words, are erased, perhaps I am afraid of losing Venice all at once if I speak of it, or perhaps, speaking of other cities, I have already lost it, little by little.” — Invisible Cities, Italo Calvino. SEASON: A letter to...
Corecore is the Screaming-Into-Void TikTok Trend We Deserve

A meme from 2010 starts playing, then a clip of Ryan Gosling crying in a car. Then - wait - is that Dobby? A cat wails into the night. A single tear trickles from an anime eye. There’s an ominous synth track bulging in the background, and a hundred comments saying one word - “real”.
