Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Reunite, Sport Matching Outfits on Set of 'Wolves' Movie
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back together on set -- and having a twinning moment. On Tuesday, Clooney, 61, and Pitt, 59, were spotted braving the chilly New York City weather as they filmed scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ thriller, Wolves. The stars shared a bit of a...
Antonio Banderas says aging women are criticized unfairly by society and Hollywood when compared to men
We live in a patriarchal society that dictates every part of our lives, especially for women. Beauty is one aspect that is still standardized according to misogynistic ideals, which puts a great pressure on women. The Mask of Zorro actor, Antonio Banderas, recently highlighted the ridiculous beauty standards older women are subjected to, not just in Hollywood but all over the world, per HuffPost.
Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In ‘It Ends With Us’; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios‘ Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel
EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are attached to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni is also set to direct, with Christy Hall adapting the script. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer, which is also co-financing. Hall is also producing. The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is...
How Sarah Michelle Gellar pays homage to 'Buffy' in supernatural drama 'Wolf Pack'
Sarah Michelle Gellar finds her "most exciting roles" in supernatural TV. Now, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star returns with new show "Wolf Pack."
Scrapbooking at the End of the World in 'SEASON'
“Memory's images, once they are fixed in words, are erased, perhaps I am afraid of losing Venice all at once if I speak of it, or perhaps, speaking of other cities, I have already lost it, little by little.” — Invisible Cities, Italo Calvino. SEASON: A letter to...
Corecore is the Screaming-Into-Void TikTok Trend We Deserve
A meme from 2010 starts playing, then a clip of Ryan Gosling crying in a car. Then - wait - is that Dobby? A cat wails into the night. A single tear trickles from an anime eye. There’s an ominous synth track bulging in the background, and a hundred comments saying one word - “real”.
Psychic Matt Fraser: ‘Don’t Come to a Medium if You Have Secrets!’ Ex-Lover Revealed
Psychic medium Matt Fraser joined TikTok and include a wild reading he did where the other side asked about his wife's boyfriend.
