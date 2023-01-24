Read full article on original website
Benzinga
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Benzinga
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Benzinga
Theriva Biologics, Research Frontiers And 1 Other Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by 200 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at...
Benzinga
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Eastern Bankshares EBC. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA. Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER's stock came under the most pressure,...
Benzinga
Has $1,000 In Chevron Stock Been A Blowout For Investors Since Joe Biden Was Elected?
The 2020 presidential election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. At that time, investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency turned into one of the...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
Benzinga
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
Benzinga
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Nucor 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.24%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 20 years ago, it...
Amid S&P 500's Rebound, Analyst Recommends Paring Back Positions: 'Breakout Is Going To Fool Most People'
The stock market has gotten off to a strong start in 2023, a welcome development following the dismal showing the previous year. The S&P 500 Index, a broader market gauge, fell about 19.5% in 2022 but has gained over 6% since then. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index is approaching...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours
Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price has decreased 6.22% over the past 24 hours to $11.33. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 34.0%, moving from $8.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Benzinga
Can Market Sustain Upward Momentum In Tech-Heavy Earnings Week? Apple, Amazon, AMD, Alphabet, Ford Among Key Quarterly Reports To Watch
With a full week of earnings behind us, it’s time to take stock of the fourth-quarter reporting season so far. Overall, the news flow has been mixed, although tech earnings have grossly disappointed. Some of the big tech names that fell short are Intel Corp. INTC and Texas Instruments,...
Benzinga
Polygon Whale Gains Eye-Popping 6,090% In 3 Years As Token Soars Ahead Of zkEVM Upgrade
A pseudonymous Twitter account has revealed that a single-wallet address has seen significant gains with Polygon MATIC/USD. What Happened: A Polygon whale earned 6,090% gains over a 3-year period with its MATIC holdings. According to on-chain data, the whale received 4 million MATIC tokens from crypto exchange Binance for around $84,000 or just over 2 cents per token. Just two days ago, the wallet sold its MATIC holdings for a whopping $5.2 million worth of stablecoins.
