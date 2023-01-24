ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Eastern Bankshares EBC. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA. Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER's stock came under the most pressure,...
Benzinga

Has $1,000 In Chevron Stock Been A Blowout For Investors Since Joe Biden Was Elected?

The 2020 presidential election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. At that time, investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency turned into one of the...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Nucor 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.24%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 20 years ago, it...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours

Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price has decreased 6.22% over the past 24 hours to $11.33. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 34.0%, moving from $8.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Benzinga

Polygon Whale Gains Eye-Popping 6,090% In 3 Years As Token Soars Ahead Of zkEVM Upgrade

A pseudonymous Twitter account has revealed that a single-wallet address has seen significant gains with Polygon MATIC/USD. What Happened: A Polygon whale earned 6,090% gains over a 3-year period with its MATIC holdings. According to on-chain data, the whale received 4 million MATIC tokens from crypto exchange Binance for around $84,000 or just over 2 cents per token. Just two days ago, the wallet sold its MATIC holdings for a whopping $5.2 million worth of stablecoins.

