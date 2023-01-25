Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Woman Arrested After Hours Long Standoff On Catalina IslandWestmont Community NewsAvalon, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Related
Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim
While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
newportbeachindy.com
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Goes In-Network with Cigna, DISC Doctors Garner Awards
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has announced that it is now in-network with Cigna HealthCare of California. Effective immediately, Cigna members throughout Southern California and beyond have covered access to the highest quality of musculoskeletal care in a state-of-the-art, infection-free outpatient setting. DISC is one of the region’s leading...
danapointtimes.com
Visit Dana Point Names Heather Johnston as Executive Director
After serving as the executive director of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce from 2012-2017 and spending the past five years overseeing the marketing for Mammoth Mountain Ski Areas, Heather Johnston will be returning to Dana Point to assume the role of Visit Dana Point’s executive director. Johnston left...
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Clemente 2023
The ultimate destination for a beach vacation in California, San Clemente is famous for its white sandy beaches, alpine scenery, Spanish colonial-style architecture, Mediterranean climate, abundant sunshine, rich surfing culture, and laid-back vibe. With over five miles of shoreline, the charming beach town offers an eclectic array of seaside activities,...
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Health-Conscious Restaurant Closes Downtown Santa Monica Location
A popular health-conscious restaurant has shut down its Downtown Santa Monica location. Flower Child restaurant in Santa Monica at 1332 2nd Street has closed after 7 years as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant closed officially, according to the Yelp page, about three weeks ago. The restaurant’s website states its mission...
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
Everything About This Laguna Beach Home Is Oriented Toward the Ocean
Towards the end of Heidi Zuckerman’s 15-year tenure as the CEO and director of the Aspen Art Museum, she decided to look for a property in Laguna Beach, California. Heidi wasn’t sure if the place would serve as a vacation home or a primary residence, but she was drawn to the West Coast locale and wanted to spend more time there. It was only after she purchased a 1974 upside down house that the Orange County Museum of Art offered her their top job.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
oc-breeze.com
City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
Sweetgreen Heading to the Irvine Spectrum Center
Sweetgreen, which opened its first store in Washington D.C. in 2007, has become a powerhouse in the healthy, fast-casual space
easyreadernews.com
Restaurant royalty asks HB to keep outdoor dining
Hennessey’s Tavern’s Paul Hennessey; Sharkeez’s, and Palmilla’s Ron Newman; Brews Hall’s partners Mike Zislis, and Adam Goldberg; and Patrick Molloy’s Fiona Fleming were among the Pier Plaza restaurant owners who addressed the Hermosa Beach City Council Tuesday night. Their concern was potential rent increases on the Plaza dining patios that encroach on city property.
easyreadernews.com
Huge crowd gathered to watch sun set in-between Manhattan Beach’s Light Gate
Over 200 people came out Friday night to watch the sun set directly within the Light Gate art project at the Manhattan Beach Library on 14th street. “I’ve been coming here for years, and this is by far the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen for this,” said Tracy Windes, a member of the Manhattan Beach Library Commission, which gave out free books and chocolates to the crowd. “We bought 300 pieces of candy, and they were all snapped up.”
onekindesign.com
A modern southwestern house with a contemporary vibe in Newport Beach
David Pierce Hohmann Architect in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes is responsible for the design of this southwest contemporary house in the Port Streets community of East Bluff Harbor View, Newport Beach, California. This fabulous residence offers a contemporary take on the Southwestern style. Encompassing 6,179 square feet of living...
Whale watchers spot rare white dolphin off coast of Dana Point
"Blanco" is believed to be the only white dolphin known off Southern California.
oc-breeze.com
Mayors and City Council majorities in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach endorse Scott Baugh for Congress
Republican congressional candidate Scott Baugh (CA-47) has earned endorsements from the Mayors of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, as well as Republicans serving the city councils in both cities. Mayor Tony Strickland stated, “Scott’s commitment to the Huntington Beach community has been evident for the 32 years that he has...
easyreadernews.com
Hidden tacos, squashing a rumor, eatery openings, wine dinners, and other dining news
A Eureka Moment: The Mexican stew called birria has become more widely available in the South Bay recently, and now a new restaurant in Rolling Hills Estates is serving a modern riff on it: birria ramen. This dish was apparently invented almost a decade ago in Mexico City, but Fuego Cravings is the first place I’ve seen serving it locally. When I heard those two words together, I did indeed start craving it, so the restaurant is well named. It’s not the first modern Japanese-Mexican fusion dish, since Sinaloa-style sushi has been around for a while, but it sounds interesting and I’m going to try it. (550 Deep Valley Dr. #155, RHE)…
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tustin, CA
Enjoy a fantastic and unforgettable vacation in Tustin, California, without breaking the bank. Locals refer to Tustin as "the city of trees" due to its location in central Orange County, between Irvine and Santa Ana. It sits amidst verdant hills with breathtaking vistas of the Saddleback Mountains and the Pacific...
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
Comments / 1