FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
frogsowar.com
TCU Basketball Preview + Prediction: vs. Mississippi State
The final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge begins and ends today. TCU’s final opponent: Mississippi State, as the #11 Frogs travel into Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville for a nationally televised game. (ESPN2). The Frogs come into the matchup winning three of their last four, and in dominant fashion....
frogsowar.com
March to Madness: 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, January 27
NET Rank: 13 (↑4) Lunardi: 4-seed vs. #105 Southern Illinois in Albany, NY. Palm: 3-seed vs. #123 UNC-Greensboro in Denver, CO. INCCSTATS: 99.2% in Tournament; 3-seed; 11.9% in Final Four. My time at Frogs O’ War started back in January 2018 writing the Bubble Watch, following the Horned Frogs’...
frogsowar.com
TCU leads 2023 Big 12 Preseason Baseball Honors
Just three weeks away from first pitch of the 2023 Frogball campaign, and the excitement is building for Kirk Saarloos’ second season leading the program. After winning the Big 12 regular season and reaching the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament in 2022, the Horned Frogs are looking for more this season.
frogsowar.com
TCU HC Sonny Dykes receives 2022 Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award
TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes has earned a treasure trove of honors this season including the AP Coach of the Year, Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year and Walter Camp Coach of the Year honors. Dykes took home one more accolade earlier this month, receiving the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award. Dykes was also named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the 2022 season, where he led the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record.
frogsowar.com
TCU QB Max Duggan receives 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
TCU quarterback Max Duggan added one more accolade to his trophy case for the 2022 season, earning the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as the nation’s top offensive player with a Texas connection. Duggan’s honors for this season include the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Davey O’Brien Award as well as a runner-up finish in the Heisman Trophy voting. Duggan was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team honoree, throwing for a career-best 32 touchdowns and 3,698 yards.
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant.
fox4news.com
Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park
DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
dallasexpress.com
DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Conjoined twins surgically separated at Cook Children's Medical Center
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the first time in Cook Children's Medical Center history, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins. Dozens of medical experts from across multiple specialties made up the surgical team. They collaborated on the groundbreaking procedure, leveraging their expertise in treating the most difficult and complex pediatric conditions. It is estimated conjoined twins occur in 1-in-200,000 live births, according to a news release from the hospital. Additionally, each year only five to eight conjoined twins worldwide survive the first few days after birth.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
fox4news.com
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
KBTX.com
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently discovered a large stash of contraband. It was located on the grounds of their Ellis Unit. Officers found numerous boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain marijuana and bundles of cigarettes. An investigation is...
