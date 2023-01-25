ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

These New Mini Shearling Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes

It’s no secret that Ugg’s mini boots have been taking over the feet of celebrities, fashion influencers, and millions of people around the world over the last few years. Due to a huge rise in popularity when the brand launched its platform minis, they’ve been hard to find, and many others have started coming out with their own versions. While similar options tend to pale in comparison to the original boots in terms of quality, my favorite price-transparent brand, Quince, recently dropped its own version of the legendary boots with the fur, and I’ve quickly become a fan.
ETOnline.com

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Ends This Weekend: Shop The Best Last-Minute Deals On Handbags and Shoes

To celebrate making it through the first week of the new year, you can't go wrong with treating yourself to a much-needed wardrobe addition or two. The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your winter wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $30. For one final weekend, Tory Burch's already-reduced purses, boots, wallets, and other stylish wardrobe additions are an extra 25% off.
Golf.com

13 cool new products hitting the golf scene at the 2023 PGA Show

The 2023 PGA Show was an exciting display of golf’s best new products and brands, and from the ground in Orlando, there were plenty of new eye-catching products. Check out the video below to hear NBC Sports personality and PGA Show host Lauren Thompson‘s quick interviews with brand representatives about new releases and hot upcoming items.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf.com

These versatile golf shoes are equal parts stylish and comfortable

Cole Haan should be your new resource golf shoes you can wear on the course, the court, the city and beyond. You probably recognize the brand as the maker of your go-to office shoes. They’re the brains behind those shoes that look like classic brogues on top, but sneakers on the bottom — the mullet of dress shoes, if you will.
TODAY.com

Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35

It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
WWD

Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
Money

Save up to 50% on the Internet's Favorite Pillows

If you’re in the market for a new pillow and want the best bang for your buck, you're going to want to check out these Amazon deals. We’ve scoured the internet for the best deals on pillows, so you can save up to 50% on what's sure to be your new favorite pillow.
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop 15 picks that are up to 40% off in the Huckberry sale

Right now, you can shop up to 40% off puffer jackets, sneakers, trousers and more at Huckberry. The Huckberry website explains that these sales are rare. "Just like everything else in our shop, they're only here in small batches -- so if you catch something in your size, now's the time to snag it," the company writes. "Once these picks are gone, they're gone for good."
michellespartyplanit.com

How to Sublimate a Faux Leather Wristlet and Bag Set

Hey crafty friends! Are you looking for a fun personalized gift idea for Valentine’s Day? I’m excited to share with you this DIY Faux Leather Wristlet and Matching Bag set idea, so let’s get started!. Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if...
getawaycouple.com

What Towels are Best for Camping?

Have you ever noticed that your cotton bath towel is still wet in the morning after an evening shower? Although this might work at home where it’s hanging on a towel bar, wet towels don’t work while camping. You need to be able to pack up your towel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Trends

Best Places to Buy Prescription Glasses Online

There are a few things in life that you just can’t go without, prescription glasses being one of them depending on the quality of your natural vision. But an unfortunate part about needing glasses is that they can also be expensive. Luckily, gone are the days where you have to visit a local store every time you want a new pair. In some cases, you can even grab new prescriptions online. So, if you’re looking for the best place to buy prescription glasses online, we’re here to help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy