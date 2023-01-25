Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
kentuckytoday.com
Family of Ky. Baptist pastor brewing up an expanding business
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A family-owned coffee business in western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist Pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna...
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
whopam.com
Della “Nana” Mae May
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday January 27th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Leamy to seek commonwealth’s attorney seat
Assistant Christian County Attorney Maureen Leamy has announced she’ll be running for commonwealth’s attorney in an anticipated special election this fall following the impending resignation of current Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Leamy made the announcement on Facebook this week, becoming the first person to publicly express an...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound attempting to turn into the Copper Still parking lot when it collided with a westbound car. The driver of the car was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then...
whopam.com
Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main deemed unsafe to enter
The historic Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main Streets in downtown Hopkinsville has been deemed unsafe to enter and the owners have been given 90 days to come up with a solution. Hopkinsville Fire Department Chief Steve Futrell says they received a call about concerns for the safety of anyone...
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Hopkinsville’s L&N Freight Station sells at auction
The historic L&N Freight Station on East Ninth Street will likely remain a storage facility following an auction to sale the property. Two Hopkinsville men who own construction-related businesses partnered to secure the high bid during the auction Friday afternoon. Blake Ladson and Maurice Jesse had the winning bid of $165,000. Bolinger Real Estate and Auction conducted the auction.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
WBKO
City of Bowling Green hires new Public Works Director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has been on the hunt for a new Public Works Director since the retirement of the previous Director in September, Greg Meredith. A decision has finally been made. Bowling Green will soon be welcoming Andrew Souza as the new Public...
whopam.com
HPD officer graduates basic training academy
A new Hopkinsville police officer is among 25 graduates this week of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy. Hopkinsville Police Officer Patrick Scherm and the others received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training,...
whopam.com
Relay pancake breakfast brings in over $3,500
Over $3,500 was raised for Christian County Relay for Life at their annual kickoff breakfast Saturday morning at First Baptist Church. Pam Futrell with Relay was pleased with a steady turnout that kept the room full of folks enjoying their morning together while supporting a good cause. She reminded that...
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
whopam.com
Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC
A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. Firefighter Christopher Marlar sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical in...
whopam.com
Two shot at 41A gas station in Clarksville
Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Dodge’s Store on the Boulevard and Clarksville police say they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He...
Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County. According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told […]
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. musician signs Nashville record deal
NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - Kelsey Hart is a rising country music star, born and raised here in the Tri-State. Hart grew up in Muhlenberg County, but is making his way to music city after signing a deal with Curb Records in Nashville. He says in 2016, he was cutting hair...
