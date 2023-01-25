ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

wevv.com

Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing

Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021. Tags. Indiana. Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing. Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty

It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
wevv.com

Henderson Police Department distributes 154 Narcan doses to the public

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky say they distributed dozens of doses of Narcan during an event on Friday. As previously reported, the department planned to hold a Narcan giveaway on Friday to combat drug overdoses within the community. During Friday's event, HPD says that it was able to distribute 154 doses...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

EPD attempting to locate missing adult

The Evansville Police Department is asking assistance in locating 46-year-old Ikesha Fair. Fair was reported missing on January 5th, after not being seen for approximately three weeks. EPD says she had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did so. There is no...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot

Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot. According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie. Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet. Investigators say...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Golden Alert issued for missing Morganfield man

Authorities in Union County, Kentucky are searching for a missing 76-year-old man. Officials say James (Jim) Nicholson has gone missing after being last seen at his home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. They say he has dementia. Nicholson is possibly wearing a brown...
MORGANFIELD, KY
wevv.com

The Evansville Police Department is in dire need of new applicants

The Evansville Police Department is in need of new recruits, to protect and serve the citizens of Evansville. We spoke with EPD’s Special Projects Coordinator, Taylor Merris, on what it takes to become a police officer, “So to do this job you have to know you have a servant's heart and that’s what you want to do.”
wevv.com

Young & Established host community teen meeting this weekend

A local non-profit invites all high school students to gather and make their voices heard. Young & Established will host a community teen meeting this Sunday, January 29th. Organizers say the event helps teens speak up and prepare for their futures. Food and drinks will also be provided for those...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Tracking roads to a cold and icy start around the Tri-State this morning

We are definitely in the winter season as we have been slipping and sliding all over areas on various roads. We spent the morning seeing just to show how dangerous the road conditions were. We started on 41, then made our way to I-64, and spent a good chunk of our morning in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, and lastly ended in Princeton Indiana. The worst of the storm definitely impacting Mt. Carmel the worst with snow.
PRINCETON, IN

