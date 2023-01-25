Read full article on original website
Brodey Murbarger, man convicted of murdering Wayne County teen Megan Nichols, sentenced to prison
The man at the center of a high profile murder case out of Wayne County, Illinois, learned his sentence on Friday. As reported in October, Brodey Murbarger was found guilty of the murder of Megan Nichols, of Fairfield, Illinois. On Friday, Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for...
Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing
Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021. Tags. Indiana. Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing. Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on...
Pike County man charged with DUI after meth and syringes found on him, police say
A Pike County, Indiana man is facing drug charges after state police say he was caught driving under the influence with meth and syringes on him. The Indiana State says a trooper pulled over 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell for a headlight violation on I-69. According to ISP, Doades displayed...
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer. An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a...
Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty
It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
Henderson Police Department distributes 154 Narcan doses to the public
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky say they distributed dozens of doses of Narcan during an event on Friday. As previously reported, the department planned to hold a Narcan giveaway on Friday to combat drug overdoses within the community. During Friday's event, HPD says that it was able to distribute 154 doses...
Golden Alert issued for missing Union County man
Authorities say 76-year-old James Nicholson was last seen at his home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield. Union County authorities are searching for a 76-year-old man who was last seen at his home on Shiloh Road.
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
Evansville Dollar General employees face theft charges after modifying store prices, police say
Two women working at a Dollar General store in Evansville were arrested on felony theft charges Thursday after police say they stole thousands from their employer. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to the Dollar General at Lincoln Avenue and South Linwood Avenue on Thursday to investigate a theft involving two employees.
EPD attempting to locate missing adult
The Evansville Police Department is asking assistance in locating 46-year-old Ikesha Fair. Fair was reported missing on January 5th, after not being seen for approximately three weeks. EPD says she had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did so. There is no...
Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot
Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot. According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie. Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet. Investigators say...
Golden Alert issued for missing Morganfield man
Authorities in Union County, Kentucky are searching for a missing 76-year-old man. Officials say James (Jim) Nicholson has gone missing after being last seen at his home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. They say he has dementia. Nicholson is possibly wearing a brown...
EPD: Women caught with $2K of stolen items in mall parking lot after car wouldn't start
Two women were arrested in Evansville on Wednesday after police said they walked out of a local store with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise before getting caught after the vehicle they planned on leaving in wouldn't start. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were dispatched to the JCPenney...
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin recognized with prestigious 'Distinguished Hoosier Award'
The Evansville Police Department's Chief of Police recently received one of the state's highest honors. EPD shared the news on Wednesday, along with a photo of Chief Bolin and the award. According to EPD, the Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors that Indiana citizens can receive. Awarded...
Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to speak at Vanderburgh Co.'s first Infant Mortality Summit
A former U.S. official will be among several speakers at Vanderburgh County's first-ever Infant Mortality Summit on Feb. 17. A news release from the Vanderburgh County Health Department says that former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will speak at the event, which will be held at the Old National Events Plaza.
The Evansville Police Department is in dire need of new applicants
The Evansville Police Department is in need of new recruits, to protect and serve the citizens of Evansville. We spoke with EPD’s Special Projects Coordinator, Taylor Merris, on what it takes to become a police officer, “So to do this job you have to know you have a servant's heart and that’s what you want to do.”
Young & Established host community teen meeting this weekend
A local non-profit invites all high school students to gather and make their voices heard. Young & Established will host a community teen meeting this Sunday, January 29th. Organizers say the event helps teens speak up and prepare for their futures. Food and drinks will also be provided for those...
West side Evansville home suffers heavy damage in fire, three people displaced
Evansville Fire Department crews have been dispatched to a house fire Thursday morning. Dispatchers tell 44News that crews are at the scene of a house fire on Hillcrest Terrace, just off of South Barker Avenue. The public should avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames. The call...
Unveiling Evansville’s first Permanent Supportive Housing Home for homeless, foster care, and at-risk youth
It’s a new home, a fresh start, and the first of its kind for at-risk youth here in Evansville. The ‘IATT House’ plans to open its door in 2023. The project has been in the making for years and it's finally coming to life. It’s Evansville’s first...
Tracking roads to a cold and icy start around the Tri-State this morning
We are definitely in the winter season as we have been slipping and sliding all over areas on various roads. We spent the morning seeing just to show how dangerous the road conditions were. We started on 41, then made our way to I-64, and spent a good chunk of our morning in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, and lastly ended in Princeton Indiana. The worst of the storm definitely impacting Mt. Carmel the worst with snow.
