860wacb.com
Maiden Police Arrest Suspect On Multiple Counts
21-year-old David Lapete Lynn, Jr., whose address was not listed, was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Maiden Police Officers. He’s charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Lynn was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $15,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
Man, teenager arrested after attempted armed robbery in Mooresville: Police
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at 119 Super Sport Drive, the location of Carolina Beverage Group.
Suspect arrested after leading pursuit in stolen vehicle through Union County, deputies say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect in a stolen vehicle that was being followed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday morning. According to UCSO, deputies got an alert from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that the stolen vehicle was going into Union County....
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Jailed For Skipping Court Date
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year old Miranda Gail Richmond of Taylorsville on Thursday evening. She was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Richardson was arrested in 2022 for failing to appear on charges filed by Taylorsville Police for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Including Shoplifting
31-year old Kenneth Christopher Lynn of Taylorsvile was taken into custody Thursday, January 26th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with larceny/ shoplifting/concealment of goods and misdemeanor parole violation. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000. Lynn is schedule to appear in District Court on Monday, November 30th in Taylorsville.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman
37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
Police look for suspect accused of stealing $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police have released surveillance video as they search for the person accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s last week. Police said the armed robbery happened on Jan. 17 around 5 p.m. at the Kohl’s store on East Franklin Boulevard....
Deputies find body of man reported missing in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a man who was reported missing last June was found this month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 11, deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a search in a wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs and found a body that they believed belonged to Philip Donald Carter.
WBTV
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set to enter plea
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the second time in a week, a...
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
Deputies seek identity of couple seen in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two people. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of an unknown male and female who were reportedly seen walking in the area of South Street and 9th Avenue in East Rockingham. According to the social...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Sentenced To Ten To Thirteen Years For Assault
A Hickory man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. 44-year old Thalmus Jaton Linder was given an active prison sentence of 10 to 13 years following his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Recently Changed Policy To Reduce Risk Of Traffic Stops Turning Deadly
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff recently implemented a new policy aimed at reducing the risk of traffic stops turning deadly. On September 19, 2022, MCSO adopted a new policy that deputies will no longer pull over drivers for low-level offenses as the basis for the traffic stop.
2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
North Carolina woman found safe after vanishing for 1 week, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, vanished on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
YAHOO!
Traffic crash turns chase, leads to two arrests
Jan. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A routine traffic crash ended with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit search, and two arrests on different outstanding felony warrants, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials reported. On Thursday at noon, a 35-year-old Blair Township man was driving his black Ford Fusion on M-37...
WBTV
Man pepper-sprays employee, steals $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators are looking for the person they said stole $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s store. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the thief went into the East Franklin Boulevard store on Jan. 17 and used a hammer to break the glass of a display case containing several wedding rings and accessories.
Caldwell County postal worker airlifted to hospital after dog attack
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A postal worker in Caldwell County was seriously hurt after being attacked by two large dogs while delivering mail, according to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. It happened along Norwood Street on Thursday in Lenoir when Kristi Reinheardt Goldsberry, 47, was delivering a package to...
‘I’m truly sorry’: Driver pleads guilty, gets no prison time after deadly Charlotte crash
"She was very artistic, and she saw everything in the world as something she could turn into a piece of art," said Katie Wetherbee, Morgan's sister.
