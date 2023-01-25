ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcadenville, NC

860wacb.com

Maiden Police Arrest Suspect On Multiple Counts

21-year-old David Lapete Lynn, Jr., whose address was not listed, was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Maiden Police Officers. He’s charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Lynn was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $15,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
MAIDEN, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Jailed For Skipping Court Date

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year old Miranda Gail Richmond of Taylorsville on Thursday evening. She was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Richardson was arrested in 2022 for failing to appear on charges filed by Taylorsville Police for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Including Shoplifting

31-year old Kenneth Christopher Lynn of Taylorsvile was taken into custody Thursday, January 26th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with larceny/ shoplifting/concealment of goods and misdemeanor parole violation. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000. Lynn is schedule to appear in District Court on Monday, November 30th in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman

37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies find body of man reported missing in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a man who was reported missing last June was found this month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 11, deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a search in a wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs and found a body that they believed belonged to Philip Donald Carter.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Sentenced To Ten To Thirteen Years For Assault

A Hickory man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. 44-year old Thalmus Jaton Linder was given an active prison sentence of 10 to 13 years following his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YAHOO!

Traffic crash turns chase, leads to two arrests

Jan. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A routine traffic crash ended with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit search, and two arrests on different outstanding felony warrants, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials reported. On Thursday at noon, a 35-year-old Blair Township man was driving his black Ford Fusion on M-37...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

