FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press
Construction projects approved to begin this summer at Will Rogers Elementary, John Adams Middle School
Construction is scheduled to begin this summer on several facility improvement projects in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) during the window of opportunity while students are away on break. The Board of Education approved the campus plans for two of these projects, Will Rogers Elementary and John Adams...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Phase 1 of LA County’s $54 Million Economic Opportunity Grant Program Now Open for Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced the launch of the first phase of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program for small and microbusinesses, and non-profit agencies in LA County. EOG will award more than $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across 6,800 grants in a phased rollout to regions and organizations adversely affected by COVID-19.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMO’s uncertain future
Santa Monica Airport (SMO) faces an uncertain future as City Councilmembers voted unanimously to close the airport and cease all aviation-related activities at midnight, December 31, 2028, utilizing the space to create a park potentially comparable to Central Park in New York or Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Tuesday...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Education Foundation Announces $25,000 Matching Gift from Fairmont Miramar Hotel
MSD Partners and Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows said they are proud to offer once again a $25,000 matching gift to all donations made to the Santa Monica Education Foundation through January 31. This gift comes at an important time in the Ed Foundation’s campaign, because January 31 marks the end of their annual parent fundraising drive. The Miramar has offered this $25,000 match program every January for the last six years, raising over $1,000,0000 for the Santa Monica Ed Foundation.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Annual count of homeless residents begins in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County’s annual count of homeless residents began Tuesday night — a crucial part of the region’s efforts to get tens of thousands of unhoused people off the streets. Up to 6,000 clipboard-toting volunteers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority fanned out for the effort’s...
Santa Monica Daily Press
While some eateries dine and dash, others make reservations for Downtown Santa Monica
The recent closure of the popular Flower Child restaurant in the heart of downtown Santa Monica is just one of several closures and openings in the area, suggesting even eateries owned by large corporations aren’t immune to an uncertain economic future while some locals are hanging on. From the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Double arrest following downtown shooting
Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica on Tuesday afternoon. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime Watch: multitheft suspect
Pac Sun, located on the 1400 block of 3rd Street reported a theft. Officers located a suspect matching the provided description and ordered the individual to stop. The individual, later identified as Jennifer Matoba, fled the area after recognizing the officers and hearing their commands. A foot pursuit ensued and Matoba was eventually handcuffed and taken into the custody. Once detained, Matoba provided a false name. Her real identified was not discovered until fingerprinted and booked into the Santa Monica Jail for stealing a pair of jeans valued at over $60. While conducting their investigation, an employee from the neighboring Burton store approached and stated Matoba had stolen items valued at over $70 from their location early that same day.
