Pac Sun, located on the 1400 block of 3rd Street reported a theft. Officers located a suspect matching the provided description and ordered the individual to stop. The individual, later identified as Jennifer Matoba, fled the area after recognizing the officers and hearing their commands. A foot pursuit ensued and Matoba was eventually handcuffed and taken into the custody. Once detained, Matoba provided a false name. Her real identified was not discovered until fingerprinted and booked into the Santa Monica Jail for stealing a pair of jeans valued at over $60. While conducting their investigation, an employee from the neighboring Burton store approached and stated Matoba had stolen items valued at over $70 from their location early that same day.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO