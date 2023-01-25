Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
What Canadiens Would Want from Avalanche for Monahan
Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan has made general manager Kent Hughes look like a genius up to this point. Habs fans are hoping the trend continues at the trade deadline, when Monahan could fetch a veritable haul as a low-risk middle-six center with experience, scoring talent and faceoff ability. Remember,...
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game
It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Vatrano & More
The Anaheim Ducks didn’t get off to the best start on their six-game road trip, but they finished it off with a flourish. After losing both halves of an East Coast back-to-back, they demonstrated determination against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a comeback win and closed it out with consecutive wins.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways as Blue Jackets Snap Oilers’ Win Streak
Coming into Wednesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Edmonton Oilers were feeling great as they were riding a season-high six-game winning streak. In fact, not only was the streak a season-high, but just one more win would have marked the first time they had put together seven straight since 2001. It failed to materialize, however, as the Blue Jackets were able to walk away with a 3-2 overtime victory.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 2016 Draft Class Playing Big Role in 2022-23
If there is one area of Don Sweeney’s tenure as the general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins that’s been widely criticized, it’s been his drafting. The one draft that is always talked about is the 2015 Entry Draft, his first as GM, which had three consecutive first-round picks at 13, 14, and 15. Two of those picks are currently on the roster, Jakub Zboril, and Jake DeBrusk, while the third pick, Zach Senyshyn, was traded to the Ottawa Senators last season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Trade Targets with Term for the Maple Leafs
As the 2023 Trade Deadline approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs have dispatched pro scouts to other teams’ arenas in search of a diamond in the rough. With no contract extension after this season, Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas is in an extremely fascinating position this year. He is preparing to work the phones and position his team for a lengthy playoff run. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be their projected opponent this year, as they were last year, and if last year’s playoffs are any indicator, they need to add guys to help them find depth scoring and grit.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Loss vs Senators
The losses continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1, closing out their short Canadian road trip without a point. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s First Franchise Win Over Canucks
The Seattle Kraken have finally done it; they beat the Vancouver Canucks for the first time in franchise history with a dominant 6-1 win. The victory came on the heels of a Canucks back-to-back as new head coach Rick Tocchet’s tenure behind the bench gets underway. The Kraken continue...
The Hockey Writers
Doug Armstrong’s Top 5 Trades as Blues General Manager
The St. Louis Blues will likely be sellers at the trade deadline; a position they haven’t been in in a while. They have had success in trades under general manager Doug Armstrong. Given where the club is now, it’ll be important to lean on Armstrong’s trade prowess in the next month or so.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospects Report: Catching up with Jakub Dobes
A topic that has been of serious concern to Montreal Canadiens fans has been the depth and quality of the goaltending prospect pool. Jakub Dobes has been quietly going about proving that it shouldn’t be as much of a concern. The Hockey Writers got to sit down with Jakub...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need Owen Beck Right Now
The Montreal Canadiens have had yet another season filled with injuries to their lineup, many of which have come in clusters. The team currently has six players on the injured reserve (IR) and three more on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This helped the Canadiens in choosing to proceed with an emergency recall of center Owen Beck of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Peterborough Petes.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Should be Actively Pursuing a Trade for Meier
It is becoming clearer with every passing game that the Winnipeg Jets should be legitimate buyers at the 2023 Trade Deadline. One of the better teams in the Western Conference has some holes that need patching, and the picks and prospects to make it happen (from ‘Jets’ reputation as a contender makes them a target for competition,’ Global News, 1/25/23).
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Järnkrok Providing Great Value and Versatility
When a lot of the Toronto Maple Leafs depth pieces left in free agency, there were many questions as to who could fill the void left by the absence of Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase. Both players were bottom-six forwards, but were given the opportunity to succeed and thrive in a top-six role when they were called upon to do so.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Stuart Skinner Is the Most Unlikely All-Star in Team History
More than a week has passed now since the news broke, and yet still it doesn’t seem real: Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner will suit up for the Pacific Division Team at the annual NHL All-Star Game, Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. In an announcement...
The Hockey Writers
Pittsburgh Penguins Have Trade Options to Bolster Goaltending
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a goaltending issue and it’s time for general manager Ron Hextall to make some adjustments ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Number one netminder Tristan Jarry has once again gone down with injury and he’s not expected back for a couple of weeks. The Penguins are in the thick of a playoff race and have turned to Casey DeSmith and Dustin Tokarski to secure two points night in and night out.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Backup Goaltenders, Ristolainen
Only one game remains before the NHL All-Star Break, and the Philadelphia Flyers have rounded into the type of team that fans should expect to see for the rest of the season. Their hot streak after the holiday break has cooled off with three consecutive losses, and they sit at 20-21-9 in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division eight points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Primed to Fool Everyone With Recent Scouting Trips
The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken center stage this week at some notable games not involving them. With just under five weeks to go until the NHL’s Trade Deadline, speculation is only going to ramp up as to why they’ve shown up. In the span of four days,...
Comments / 0