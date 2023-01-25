ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Girl Alert! Shemar Moore Welcomes A Darling Daughter With Jesiree Dizon—‘Dreams Come True!’

By Danielle Canada
 3 days ago

Shemar Moore’s baby girl is officially here!

Source: Presley Ann/ JB Lacroix/WireImage / Getty

The actor, 52, shared on Wednesday that he and his longtime love, Jesiree Dizon , welcomed their first child together. The bundle of joy was due on February 8, 2023, a significant date that marked three years since Moore’s mother passed on February 8, 2020.

“Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!” wrote Moore on Instagram. “Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽”

Moore first shared the announcement with PEOPLE via a rep who confirmed the news.

“Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” says the rep.

Dizon, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

As previously reported Moore excitedly shared that he was going to be a dad on the January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show .

“My life is pretty grand but I know when God does call my name, whenever I have this experience I’ll be going to heaven whole,” said Moore.

He also shared a gender reveal video on Instagram and said that the potential baby names are Legend, for a son, and Frankie, in honor of his middle name Franklin, for a daughter.

Congrats to Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon!

