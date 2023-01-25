In the years since his 2003 film Lumpia, Filipino American director Patricio Ginelsa has been busy collecting awards, directing music videos and writing a whole world of comic books. After working with The Black Eyed Peas on the two-part music video for their 2005 banger “Bebot,” which was awarded the California Preservation Foundation’s President’s Award for its representation of Stockton’s Little Manila District, Ginelsa got hungry for more Filipino representation and more lumpia.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO