Portland, OR

KGW

Portland native's film receives six Oscar nominations

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a home in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood, you will find one proud mom. "I'm really, really proud of him," Candy Field said. Candy adores all of her children, but right now it's all about the third of her four kids, Todd Field. Todd is an actor-turned-director, and his latest project is the film "Tar."
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Downtown Portland Came (More) Alive in 2022

Stumptown isn’t dead yet. Foot traffic in downtown Portland rose 25.7% in 2022 after the plague year of 2021, according to the Portland Business Alliance, which tracks activity in a 213-block area. June was the busiest month last year, with 2.26 million visits, the PBA said. August was second...
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?

The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Multiyear Expansion Is Underway at the Portland Art Museum

A multiyear expansion of the Portland Art Museum has begun with one of the structure’s humbler features but one that’s crucial for operation: the loading dock. This month, the downtown institution is relocating its main delivery platform from the plaza facing the South Park Blocks to Southwest Jefferson Street. While the work will obviously affect motorists, the museum says it will also prioritize the comfort and safety of visitors, like kids on school tours, who’ve long used the often busy spot as a drop-off and gathering point. The dock is also the only accessible ramp for patrons who cannot use the stairs.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Will it snow in Portland this weekend?

Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
PORTLAND, OR
lanecc.edu

Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
EUGENE, OR

