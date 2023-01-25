ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Motor1.com

The Best Selling Luxury Cars In The US In 2022

In a year of chaos caused by supply chain woes, luxury vehicle sales took an unsurprising slide. BMW and Mercedes-Benz both saw overall sales decline, while Tesla took the crown as the most popular luxury marque with US consumers, driven by the popularity of the compact Model 3 and Model Y.
MotorBiscuit

4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar

Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
torquenews.com

Used Cars: Most Reliable 5-Year-Old Midsized SUVs Recommended by Consumer Reports

Here’s a summary of the recommended best used midsized SUVs that hit the sweet spot where reliability, size, and 5-year depreciation make these midsized SUVs very attractive for smart shoppers. Depreciated (and appreciated) SUVs Selected. Today, analysts from Consumer Reports released their list of recommended five-year-old midsized SUVs that...
Motor1.com

Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch

The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Top Speed

This Chinese V-Twin Wants To Worry Harley-Davidson

When you look into the Chinese motorcycle market, you barely find local large-capacity motorcycles. And whatever you do come across will either be a doppelganger or come from a manufacturer that’s in partnership with established bikemakers. However, a young Chinese bikemaker, Zeths - established in 2019 - is trying to change this with its ZT 1000 engine which aims to lock horns with Harley-Davidson and Indian V-twins.
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
AOL Corp

GM Spending $854 Million to Build New Small-Block V-8

GM might be pushing hard into electrification, but it's not done with internal combustion yet. Last week, the company announced an $854 million investment into a variety of its plants to build the sixth-generation small-block V-8. It's the first confirmation that GM is working on a new small-block, though the company isn't yet releasing any technical details on the engine.
MotorTrend Magazine

How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle

The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
scaffoldmag.com

Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo

Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
Top Speed

Juicy Details Of Harley-Davidson X350 Leaked Ahead Of American Debut

Ever since Harley-Davidson and QJ Motors received the go-ahead from the Chinese government, it seems the American giant has kicked into top gear. The MoCo recently filed VINs for the American-spec X350, and now, the owner’s manual of the X350 has surfaced on Harley’s website. While the information was taken down, it still revealed some juicy details about the upcoming roadster. Here’s everything we know.
