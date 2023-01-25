Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Selling Luxury Cars In The US In 2022
In a year of chaos caused by supply chain woes, luxury vehicle sales took an unsurprising slide. BMW and Mercedes-Benz both saw overall sales decline, while Tesla took the crown as the most popular luxury marque with US consumers, driven by the popularity of the compact Model 3 and Model Y.
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Finding the best 2023 SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports
After testing all of the pickup trucks on the market for the 2022 model year Consumer Reports named trucks by Ford, GM, and Jeep as the least reliable. The post The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
2 Subarus Named Consumer Reports 10 Best SUVs -They Are Not Models You Should Buy Now
What are the ten best SUVs for new model shoppers this year? Consumer Reports says two Subaru models are now among the year's best picks. But they aren't among Subaru's best-sellers. See why you should wait to buy either model this year. What are the very best SUVs of any...
torquenews.com
Used Cars: Most Reliable 5-Year-Old Midsized SUVs Recommended by Consumer Reports
Here’s a summary of the recommended best used midsized SUVs that hit the sweet spot where reliability, size, and 5-year depreciation make these midsized SUVs very attractive for smart shoppers. Depreciated (and appreciated) SUVs Selected. Today, analysts from Consumer Reports released their list of recommended five-year-old midsized SUVs that...
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand?
Most GMC models come with a Denali trim. This is their most comfortable and luxurious option, but what does the name mean? The post What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
These 10 2022 Trucks Have the Worst Resale Values
It would be nice if all trucks held their value. If you want one that keeps its value, stay from these 10. The post These 10 2022 Trucks Have the Worst Resale Values appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Chinese V-Twin Wants To Worry Harley-Davidson
When you look into the Chinese motorcycle market, you barely find local large-capacity motorcycles. And whatever you do come across will either be a doppelganger or come from a manufacturer that’s in partnership with established bikemakers. However, a young Chinese bikemaker, Zeths - established in 2019 - is trying to change this with its ZT 1000 engine which aims to lock horns with Harley-Davidson and Indian V-twins.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Can I Ask a Dealer To Remove Its Branded License Plate Holder From My New Car?
You deserve better than being used for free advertising, let's change this tradition! The post Can I Ask a Dealer To Remove Its Branded License Plate Holder From My New Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AOL Corp
GM Spending $854 Million to Build New Small-Block V-8
GM might be pushing hard into electrification, but it's not done with internal combustion yet. Last week, the company announced an $854 million investment into a variety of its plants to build the sixth-generation small-block V-8. It's the first confirmation that GM is working on a new small-block, though the company isn't yet releasing any technical details on the engine.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
scaffoldmag.com
Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo
Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
Top Speed
Juicy Details Of Harley-Davidson X350 Leaked Ahead Of American Debut
Ever since Harley-Davidson and QJ Motors received the go-ahead from the Chinese government, it seems the American giant has kicked into top gear. The MoCo recently filed VINs for the American-spec X350, and now, the owner’s manual of the X350 has surfaced on Harley’s website. While the information was taken down, it still revealed some juicy details about the upcoming roadster. Here’s everything we know.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1106M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0