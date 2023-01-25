Close the border until the millions that have crossed illegally are deported. We can not continue to let everyone in here. Most are young men and they need to put their big boy pants on and fight for their own country. This Administration had done nothing but waste time going after Trump instead of sitting down and start working on immigration. Congress needs to get their act together and do something. We don't need anyone else in here. Stop all incentives these people get and say No more. They know they can come and say they want asylum just to get in. No more.
Joe has no idea how to stop this from happening. Kamala in Wonderland is running away from the problem
it's the P.T. Biden and ding a ling circus at its finest.
