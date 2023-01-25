ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Christie

Grandmother on husband: "He wants to be with my daughter-in-law; I can't lose my grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a large family and a long, happy relationship with kids and grandkids is one of the most fulfilling things in life. But when a second marriage interferes with the family dynamic and stops one relationship while beginning a very different one, that could possibly add pressure on everyone else's interactions and add stress.
Amy Christie

Daughter on stepdad: "Mom sleeps on the sofa; he stays in his mother's room"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sleeping arrangements for a married couple can vary greatly, and kids can get surprised by different ideas, but what happens when they constantly see one of the parents is always sleeping in the living room just in case the spouse's mom comes over and needs the best room to be available?
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Give Children Drowning in Debt His Inheritance

Do children have a right to their parent’s wealth?. Photo byPhoto by Vince Fleming on UnsplashonUnsplash. When a family member passes away, the usual protocol is that there will be some sort of last testament or will which indicates where a person wants their belongings and money to go.
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister

Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
SoapAsk

How old is Nina on General Hospital?

Nina, the powerful and enigmatic character on the long-running soap opera "General Hospital," has captured the hearts of audiences with her beauty, charm, and mysterious past. But just how old is this leading lady? Fans have been speculating for years, but the truth has always been kept under wraps.
